England cricket legend Sir Geoffrey Boycott reveals he has cancer for second time and is set to undergo surgery

By Kit Heren

Sir Geoffrey Boycott has revealed that he has cancer for the second time, and will undergo surgery.

The England cricket legend, 83, said he knew he would need "quite a bit of luck" to beat the disease.

He said in a statement: "In the last few weeks I have had an MRI Scan, CT Scan, a PET Scan and two biopsies and it has now been confirmed I have throat cancer and will require an operation."

He told the Telegraph: "From past experience I realise that to overcome cancer a second time I will need excellent medical treatment and quite a bit of luck and even if the operation is successful every cancer patient knows they have to live with the possibility of it returning.

"So I will just get on with it and hope for the best."

Sir Geoffrey first had cancer in the early 2000s, when he was given just three months to live.

Sir Geoffrey is known as one of England's best ever batsmen, scoring over 8,000 runs in 108 Test matches, with an average of 47.72.

He played for Yorkshire, his home county, for 24 years from 1962-1986.

Sir Geoffrey was also a commentator on Test Match Special for years, retiring in 2020.