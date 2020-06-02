Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

2 June 2020, 16:39

Matt Hancock is due to lead the government's daily coronavirus briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's briefing is being led by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, and is due to start at 5pm.

READ MORE: BAME groups up to twice as likely to die with Covid-19, PHE report finds

READ MORE: Matt Hancock announces lockdown review period extended from 21 to 28 days

READ MORE: Government keeps 2 metre social distancing rule despite calls for it to be reduced

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Coronavirus: 'Tarzan-like mentality' behind government push to scrap remote voting

Coronavirus: Drugs gangs dress children as key workers to evade police detection

Police ask for public's help to identify dead man through his clothes

Coronavirus: Government scraps COVID-19 briefings at weekends due to low viewing figures

Coronavirus: New Zealand could lift all lockdown restrictions next week after 11 straight days with no new cases

The News Explained

Nick Ferrari explains the true cost of coronavirus on the economy

Nick Ferrari explains the true cost of coronavirus on the economy
South Korea has had fewer than 270 coronavirus deaths

South Korea shows what "world-beating" coronavirus tracing programme looks like
Donald Trump revealed he has been taking hydroxychloroquine

What is hydroxychloroquine, the drug taken by Donald Trump?

Rachael Venables makes a facemask out of an old t-shirt

How to make a coronavirus facemask from an old t-shirt

People sit in the sun in Battersea Park

Can I meet friends and family under the new lockdown rules?