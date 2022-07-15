Government share top tips to keep cool ahead of 'danger to life severe 40C heatwave'

Government share top tips to keep cool ahead 40C heatwave. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The Government have listed the top ways to keep cool this weekend after they implemented a Level 4 severe heatwave alert as the Brits brace for 40 degree temperatures.

Brits will face a danger to life and serious illness as the sweltering heat worsens in coming days - a more severe warning from the amber alerts issued earlier in the week.

Temperatures are set to soar as high as 40C in London on Tuesday, with other areas in the UK reaching 38C.

Monday will see temperatures peak at 39C in the capital.

The Government have warned the "severe heatwave" could have impacts beyond health and social care with potential effects on transport systems, food, water, energy supplies and businesses.

To help Brits the UK Health and Security Agency have released their top tips for staying safe and cool:

• look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated – older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk

• stay cool indoors by closing curtains on rooms that face the sun – and remember that it may be cooler outdoors than indoors

• drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol

• never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals

• check that fridges, freezers and fans are working properly

• try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest

• walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat

• avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day

• make sure you take water with you if you are travelling

• take care and make sure to follow local safety advice if you are going into the water to cool down

• check medicines can be stored according to the instructions on the packaging

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at the UK Health Security, agency said: "We are likely to reach record temperatures at the start of next week, and it’s important we all know how to stay well in hot weather.

"Check up on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours to make sure they stay hydrated, keep cool and know how to keep their homes cool."

Professor Penny Endersby, Chief Executive at the Met Office, said: "This is the first time we have issued a Red National Severe Weather warning for Extreme Heat and the first time 40c has been forecast in the UK.

"In this country we’re used to treating a hot spell as a chance to go and play in in the sun. This is not that sort of weather.

"We have seen when climate change has driven such unprecedent severe weather events around the world that it can be difficult for to make the best decisions because noting in our life experiences has led us to know what to expect."