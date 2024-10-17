Champagne and a sausage roll: Greggs to open luxury bar in department store in Newcastle

Champagne and a sausage roll - Greggs to open luxury bar in department store in Newcastle. Picture: alamy

By Hannah Levene

The reservation only Christmas pop up bar is ‘inspired by 1920s Paris wine bars’ which comes with a £75 glass of champagne.

Greggs is notorious in the UK for its signature pastries and budget friendly prices.

In a collaboration with Fenwick, it surprised its customers with an up-market wine bar accompanied with some lavish prices.

The French inspired pop up is set to open in Fenwick’s Newcastle store from October 24st until December 31st from 11.30am until 6pm (or 7pm Thursday and 4pm Sunday) on a reservation-only basis.

Created by Fenwick executive head chef Mark Reid in collaboration with Greggs, the food includes a revamp of its most popular pastries such as a steak bake served with a creamy peppercorn aioli and a sausage roll with hot honey chilli sauce.

gregs sausage roll product shot on white studio background. Picture: Alamy

Prices on this Art Nouveau-style menu range from £4 for a sausage roll all the way up to £425 for a bottle of Louis Roederer Cristal.

Hannah Squirrell, customer director at Greggs, said: “While Champagne and Greggs might not be the most immediate food and drink pairing, following the success and reaction to our Greggs Bistro last year, we’re excited for the launch of the Greggs Champagne Bar at Fenwick.

“Hopefully everyone who visited us last year, and many more, will enjoy the fun and unique experience that’s been created and discover that a chilled glass of Champagne accompanied by a sausage roll will be the hottest ticket in Toon for 2024.”

This is not the first suprising venture from Greggs, previously partnering with Primark helping them hit sales of £18.1 billion as well as setting up sell-out range of gold jewellery, including sausage roll earrings and a charm bracelet steak bake.