'Guitar God': Status Quo bassist Alan Lancaster dies aged 72

26 September 2021, 10:42 | Updated: 26 September 2021, 11:39

Alan Lancaster appeared on 15 albums with band Status Quo.
Alan Lancaster appeared on 15 albums with band Status Quo. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

Status Quo's founding bassist, Alan Lancaster, has died aged 72 following a battle with multiple sclerosis.

Tributes have described him as a "guitar God" and "one of the nicest people in rock and roll".

He died at his home in Sydney, Australia, surrounded by his family and his death was confirmed by close friend Craig Bennett.

Mr Bennett said: "I am heartbroken to announce the passing of Alan Lancaster, British born music royalty, guitar God and founding member of iconic band, Status Quo.

"Despite having MS and issues with his mobility, Alan participated in hugely successful reunion tours.

"He bravely played to thousands of adoring fans and loved being back with the band and his loyal Quo army."

Status Quo had over 60 UK Top 40s.
Status Quo had over 60 UK Top 40s. Picture: Alamy

Mr Lancaster leaves behind his wife, Dayle Lancaster, who he married in 1978, two children and five grandchildren.

Mr Bennett shared Mrs Lancaster's statement: "We are all heartbroken.

"Alan had a wonderful wit and a fabulously dry sense of humour.

"He was a devoted and adoring husband, father and grandfather. Family was always his focus."

Mr Lancaster founded Status Quo alongside Francis Rossi, now aged 72, in 1962 and appeared on 15 albums.

The band had more than 60 Top 40 hits in the UK, 25 UK Top 10 albums and released over 100 singles, including "Down Down" and "Whatever You Want".

They reunited for a UK tour in 2013.

