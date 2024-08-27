Gymnast falls to her death ‘while taking a selfie’ at German ‘Sleeping Beauty’ castle

Natalie fell to her death while reportedly taking a selfie at a popular tourist spot in Germany. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

A star gymnast fell 260 feet to her death while taking a selfie at a castle in Germany.

Natalie Stichova, 23, was declared dead six days after she from Tegelberg Mountain in Bavaria.

The Czech athlete fell near Neuschwanstein Castle, where she was reportedly trying to take a photo for Instagram.

Her friend told German media that she had been standing close to the edge of the mountain but slipped and fell while getting ready for her picture.

Her friend said: “She fell from a height of about 262 feet (80 metres).

"We will never find out whether she slipped or whether a piece of the rock edge broke off."

According to local media she survived the initial fall but her family took the decision to take her off life support after she suffered irreversible brain damage.

Neuschwanstein castle in Bavaria. Picture: Getty

Her club, Sokol Pribram Sports Gymnastics, said in a statement: “Natalia spread smiles throughout her short life, and that is how we will remember her forever.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and close friends, sending them strength and support.

“To honor Natalia's memory, you are welcome to light a candle at our gymnasium.”

Her mother posted a tribute to her “dream girl” online.

She wrote: “I am proud that you were my daughter, my dream girl. You taught me so much. I wish you could teach me more.

“You were a great sister and your siblings will never stop thinking about you because you always thought about them, too.”