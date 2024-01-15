Hamas shares chilling video of Israeli hostages after 100 days and warns 'tomorrow we will inform you of their fate'

15 January 2024, 08:15

Noa Argamani, 26, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38
Noa Argamani, 26, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Hamas has shared a chilling video of three Israeli hostages on the 100th day of the war, warning their fates will be revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 37-second video showed Noa Argamani, 26, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38, being held captive.

Ms Argamani appeared for the first time since she was kidnapped on October 7, confirming her identity before saying: "Stop this madness and return us to our families."

It is unclear when or where the clip was filmed.

It ended with the chyron: "Tomorrow we will inform you of their fate."

Hamas said earlier on Sunday that it had lost contact with some hostages as Israeli forces shelled Gaza, noting that they might have been killed in the process.

At the start of the war, the group threatened to execute hostages in retaliation for Israeli military strikes.

Read more: Fury as Gary Lineker reposts call for Israel to be banned from international football

Read more: UK to send 20,000 troops to largest Nato military exercise since the Cold War in response to Russian aggression

Hamas crossed the border from Gaza using motorised paragliders on October 7
Hamas crossed the border from Gaza using motorised paragliders on October 7. Picture: X

Israel has said that it is aware of the risks to hostages from its offensive.

"The military operation takes time. It obligates us to be precise, and we are adapting it in accordance with the threats and the hostages who are in the field," chief armed forces spokesperson Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Sunday.

The IDF is committed to safely returning the hostages through 'increased military pressure'.

Army chief Herzi Halevi said on Saturday: "We do not forget and we will not forget, and we will continue to remind even those who try to deny it. We are fighting for our right to live here in safety."

"Tomorrow [Sunday, January 14] we will mark a hundred days since the beginning of the war. A hundred days in which the hostages are still held in Gaza by the cruel Hamas terrorists," he added.

"We are operating by all means, most of them covertly, in order to return them and we will continue to do so until we return them all."

During Hamas' brutal October 7 attack, 240 people were taken hostage.

Around half were released in a temporary ceasefire in November but Israel says 132 remain in Gaza and that 25 of them have died in captivity.

The rally in Trafalgar Square
The rally in Trafalgar Square. Picture: Alamy

Thousands of people gathered in Trafalgar Square on Sunday to mark 100 days of the war.

People stood holding posters that bore the faces of those who were taken hostage as well as ones that read: "100 days in hell".

The crowd chanted "Bring Them Home Now" and cheered as an organiser declared on stage that he has "never been prouder to be Jewish".

Israeli ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely thanked the crowd for "100 days of consistent support".

She said the estimated 130 remaining hostages "continue to live a nightmare with every passing second" and issued a fresh "demand" for the immediate release of all hostages.

Former home secretary Suella Braverman, who was seen attending the rally, said remaining hostages caught up in the conflict in the Middle East need to be brought home "now".

"I'm here to stand in solidarity with Israel," she said.

"It has been 100 days since innocent people have been taken hostage by the Hamas terrorists and we need to bring them home now.

"Bring them home now."

