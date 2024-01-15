Shapps announces 20,000 British troops to boost NATO amid Ukraine war and Russian aggression

15 January 2024, 00:05 | Updated: 15 January 2024, 00:08

British troops will help boost NATO in response to Russian aggression, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has announced.
British troops will help boost NATO in response to Russian aggression, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has announced. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

British troops will help boost NATO in response to Russian aggression, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shapps will announce that 20,000 sailors, soldiers and aviators will operate by sea, land and air across Europe as part of NATO’s Steadfast Defender 24.

The announcement will be confirmed at a speech at Lancaster House today, as he responds to the end of the peaceful consensus that followed the end of the Cold War in the late 90s.

Royal Navy sailors, ships and an aircraft carrier group with operate in the North Atlantic, the Norwegian Sea and the Baltic Sea.

The 2023 National Service Of Remembrance At The Cenotaph
Royal Navy sailors, ships and an aircraft carrier group with operate in the North Atlantic, the Norwegian Sea and the Baltic Sea. Picture: Getty

Marine Commandos will be deployed to the Arctic Circle to defend the alliance in the harsh environment.

16,000 Army personnel will be placed across eastern Europe from February to June 2024 - partaking in live fire manoeuvres in the region.

The RAF will provide F35B Lightning attack aircraft and Poseidon P8 surveillance aircraft to the programme.Defence Secretary Grant Shapps will say: “We are in a new era and we must be prepared to deter our enemies, prepared to lead our allies and prepared to defend our nation whenever the call comes.

“Today our adversaries are busily rebuilding their barriers. Old enemies are reanimated. Battle lines are being redrawn. The tanks are literally on Ukraine’s lawn. And the foundations of the world order are being shaken to their core. We stand at a crossroads.

“I can announce today that UK will be sending some 20,000 personnel to take part in one of NATO’s largest deployments since the end of the Cold War. Exercise Steadfast Defender. It will see our military joining forces with counterparts from 30 NATO countries plus Sweden, providing vital reassurance against the Putin menace.”

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-INDIA-DIPLOMACY
16,000 Army personnel will be placed across eastern Europe from February to June 2024 - partaking in live fire manoeuvres in the region. Picture: Getty

Amid the contributions by British forces will be:

  • Eight warships and submarines, and more than 2,000 sailors from the Royal Navy.
  • A UK Carrier Strike Group, including a Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carrier, an air group of F-35B Lightning jets, helicopters, escort frigates and destroyers.
  • 400 Royal Marines Commandos.
  • 16,000 troops from the British Army.
  • British Army tanks, artillery, helicopters, and parachutes.
  • Royal Air Force F35B Lightning attack aircraft and Poseidon P8 surveillance aircraft.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Holly Willoughby has returned to TV for the first time since a kidnap plot against her was revealed.

One sequin at a time: Holly Willoughby returns to TV with new Dancing on Ice partner Stephen Mulhern

Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF

Queen 'was furious after Harry and Meghan said she gave blessing to naming of Lilibet', new book claims

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conducts a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room, as he gives an update on the plan to "stop the boats" and illegal migration

Sunak under pressure over Rwanda bill as senior right-wingers demand changes before crunch vote

Obit Joyce Randolph

The Honeymooners actress Joyce Randolph dies aged 99

Activists planned to disrupt the Stock Exchange on Monday.

Six arrested suspected of plot to disrupt London Stock Exchange after newspaper passes info to cops

Mean Girls

Mean Girls takes first place at US box office

Elisa Robinson and Jodie Colvin, both 23, met the victim in Norwich city centre before driving them to Colvin's home in Mulbarton where they, along with a teen boy, unleashed the attack.

Three jailed for horrific attack after vulnerable woman sexually assaulted and doused with bleach in seven-hour ordeal

A volcano erupts near Grindavik in Iceland

Volcano erupts in south-western Iceland

Denmark's King Frederik X waves from the balcony of Christianborg Palace in Copenhagen

Frederik X proclaimed King of Denmark after Queen Margrethe abdicates

Israeli army vehicles on the edge of the Gaza Strip

Israel-Hamas war by numbers as conflict reaches 100-day mark

Israel Palestinians

Fire from Lebanon kills Israelis as Israel-Hamas war rages for 100th day

Lai Ching-te, also known as William Lai, celebrates his election victory

War of words after Taiwan election highlights divisions over island’s fate

Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko in 2018

Abdications in the modern age: crowned heads who have retired in recent years

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II signs the declaration of abdication

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe signs historic abdication making son King Frederik X

Frederik X is now the King of Denmark, following the formal abdication of his mum, Queen Margrethe II

Denmark welcomes new King following formal abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II, after 52 years on throne

Queen Margrethe travels from Amalienborg Castle to Christiansborg Castle

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe signs historic abdication

Latest News

See more Latest News

People try to get a view as Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik arrives at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen

Thousands gather as Denmark’s Queen Margrethe prepares to abdicate

Sadio Mane married Aisha Tamba in Senegal last weekend

Sadio Mane's teenage wife, 18, breaks silence after marrying former Liverpool star

Brits are in for a week of freezing temperatures

Brits brace for big freeze: Met Office issues new snow warnings with 20cm to fall as temperatures hit -9C
The man was speaking at a pro-Palestine rally in London on Saturday

Met Police 'looking into' video of activist telling pro-Palestine crowd in London 'massacres should become status quo'
Joelinton was injured and so could not play against Manchester City on Saturday evening

Newcastle star's house 'targeted by burglars' weeks after Jack Grealish and Kurt Zouma's homes broken into
A picture of Danish Queen Margrethe II with a message reading ‘Thank you, Your Majesty’ is displayed at a hotel in Copenhagen,

Denmark to proclaim new king as Queen Margrethe signs historic abdication

Iceland's volcano has erupted once again

Iceland volcano erupts again forcing residents to evacuate just weeks after returning home

Yvonne Tracey plans to stand as an independent MP at the next election in Kingston & Surbiton - Sir Ed Davey's seat

'I'm up for a fight': 'Angry' former postmistress plans to take Ed Davey's seat at the next general election
Taiwan's president-elect Lai Ching-te celebrates his election victory

Taiwan condemns ‘fallacious’ Chinese comments on election

A TV screen at Seoul railway station shows North Korea's missile launch

North Korea launches suspected ballistic missile that can reach distant US bases

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The idea of making Charles regent was given 'serious thought'

'Secret summits' took place to make Charles regent during Queen Elizabeth's final years

Kate did not travel with Prince William to see the Queen on the day she died

The real reason Kate Middleton did not travel to Balmoral on day Queen Elizabeth died

The Queen died in September 2022

Queen's final moments: Her Majesty 'wouldn't have been aware of anything' as she 'slipped away'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit