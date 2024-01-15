Shapps announces 20,000 British troops to boost NATO amid Ukraine war and Russian aggression

Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

British troops will help boost NATO in response to Russian aggression, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has announced.

Shapps will announce that 20,000 sailors, soldiers and aviators will operate by sea, land and air across Europe as part of NATO’s Steadfast Defender 24.

The announcement will be confirmed at a speech at Lancaster House today, as he responds to the end of the peaceful consensus that followed the end of the Cold War in the late 90s.

Royal Navy sailors, ships and an aircraft carrier group with operate in the North Atlantic, the Norwegian Sea and the Baltic Sea.

Picture: Getty

Marine Commandos will be deployed to the Arctic Circle to defend the alliance in the harsh environment.

16,000 Army personnel will be placed across eastern Europe from February to June 2024 - partaking in live fire manoeuvres in the region.

The RAF will provide F35B Lightning attack aircraft and Poseidon P8 surveillance aircraft to the programme.Defence Secretary Grant Shapps will say: “We are in a new era and we must be prepared to deter our enemies, prepared to lead our allies and prepared to defend our nation whenever the call comes.

“Today our adversaries are busily rebuilding their barriers. Old enemies are reanimated. Battle lines are being redrawn. The tanks are literally on Ukraine’s lawn. And the foundations of the world order are being shaken to their core. We stand at a crossroads.

“I can announce today that UK will be sending some 20,000 personnel to take part in one of NATO’s largest deployments since the end of the Cold War. Exercise Steadfast Defender. It will see our military joining forces with counterparts from 30 NATO countries plus Sweden, providing vital reassurance against the Putin menace.”

Picture: Getty

