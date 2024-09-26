Harrods boss apologises for Mohamed al Fayed scandal saying the former owner 'presided over toxic culture of secrecy'

Harrods boss says he 'failed employees' and claims Mohamed al Fayed 'presided over toxic culture of secrecy'. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The managing director of Harrods has publicly apologised after admitting Mohamed al Fayed "presided over toxic culture of secrecy' that included 'sexual misconduct".

Michael Ward, who worked for Al Fayed from 2006 to 2010 and is the current boss of the Kensington department store, has labelled the culture under the multi-millionaire "toxic".

He says he "failed our colleagues and for that we are deeply sorry" following allegations of sexual misconduct within the company.

It comes as five women came forward claiming they were raped at the hands of the former Harrods owner whilst employed by the company.

Widespread abuse allegations at the hands of Al Fayed have now been flagged by more than 150 individuals following a tell-all documentary which aired last week.

As part of the statement, Mr Ward expressed his "personal horror" at the allegations made by colleagues.

London, UK. 21s September 2024. Exterior view of Harrods in Knightsbridge. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy. Picture: Alamy

Al Fayed died in 2023 aged 94, with 20 people subsequently coming forward as part of the tell-all BBC documentary.

The businessman owned the department store between 1985 and 2010, with lawyers representing the alleged victims labelling Mr al Fayed a "monster' in a press conference last week.

The statement released by the current Harrods boss reads: "As managing director of Harrods, I wanted to convey my personal horror at the revelations that have emerged over the past week.

"We have all seen the survivors bravely speak about the terrible abuse they suffered at the hands of Harrods former owner Mohamed Fayed.

"As we have already stated, we failed our colleagues and for that we are deeply sorry.

"As someone who has worked at Harrods since 2006, and therefore worked for Fayed until the change of ownership in 2010, I feel it is important to make it clear that I was not aware of his criminality and abuse.

MOHAMMED AL FAYAD FULHAM CHAIRMAN CRAVEN COTTAGE FULHAM ENGLAND 24 July 2004. Picture: Alamy

"While it is true that rumours of his behaviour circulated in the public domain, no charges or allegations were ever put to me by the Police, the CPS, internal channels or others.

"Had they been, I would of course have acted immediately."

On Thursday, Harrods said that it had now introduced 50 new "sexual harassment officers" as part of a year-long review.