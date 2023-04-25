Harry claims he was blocked in getting apology from Rupert Murdoch 'to ensure Charles would be accepted as King'

25 April 2023, 22:33

Harry's witness statement was published on Tuesday
Harry's witness statement was published on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Harry has claimed his bid to get an apology from Rupert Murdoch was blocked so Charles and Camilla would be accepted as King and Queen Consort by the public - despite the late Queen backing him.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As part of his lawsuit against News Group Newspapers (NGN), which publishes The Sun, Harry claimed he wanted to "push for a resolution to our phone hacking claims" and have Mr Murdoch say sorry.

The late Queen gave him her blessing to proceed, as did William, in late 2017, the duke claims.

But Clarence House intervened because it wanted to keep the press onside to ensure Charles would be accepted as King and Camilla would be positively received as Queen Consort, he alleges.

He is suing NGN, which used to publish the now-defunct News of the World, over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.

Read more: Prince Harry will 'sit 10 rows back' from other royals at King Charles' coronation before making a hasty exit

NGN, which has settled claims relating to the News of the World, denies illegal activity at The Sun and wants the High Court case to be thrown out on the grounds the action is too late.

On Tuesday, Harry's written witness statement was made public, in which he described how he wanted to pursue an apology from Mr Murdoch before his wedding to Meghan.

Harry was angry at coverage of Meghan in the press
Harry was angry at coverage of Meghan in the press. Picture: Alamy

He was angry at "appalling treatment" she was getting from newspapers, he said, and "frustrated" about a lack of progress on phone hacking allegations.

"I remember speaking to my brother and saying something along the lines of 'enough of this, I want to get permission to push for a resolution to our phone hacking claims and a formal apology from Murdoch before any of his people are allowed anywhere near the wedding', or words to that effect," he said.

Read more: Harry and Meghan laugh on big screen at basketball game in first outing since it emerged she won't be at the Coronation

He claimed William was understanding and supportive, and suggested he take it to "granny".

Harry said: "I spoke to her shortly afterwards and said something along the lines of: 'Are you happy for me to push this forward, do I have your permission?' And she said: 'Yes.'"

But Clarence House was "seemingly blocking our every move" in its bid to keep an influential part of the media "onside in order to smooth the way for my stepmother, and father, to be accepted by the British public as Queen Consort and King respectively".

Charles's staff blocked Harry's pursuit of an apology from Rupert Murdoch, the duke claims
Charles's staff blocked Harry's pursuit of an apology from Rupert Murdoch, the duke claims. Picture: Alamy

He also claimed Buckingham Palace staff gave "very little support", despite the Queen's then-director of communications being green-lit to speak to NGN "on behalf of the institution".

"I remember one senior palace staff member saying that there couldn't be an apology to the Queen because she didn't have a claim," he said.

The Queen then allowed a further note to be sent to Robert Thomson, CEO of News Corporation and Rebekah Brooks, CEO of News UK, in March 2018 after what Harry described as "continued silence" from News International, the duke said.

But Harry was later told "nothing could be done" before his wedding by Gerrard Tyrrell, which Harry characterises as "the institution's lawyer taking direction from Clarence House".

Harry wanted media mogul Rupert Murdoch to apologise
Harry wanted media mogul Rupert Murdoch to apologise. Picture: Alamy

He said: "Shortly before the wedding, we were informed by Gerrard Tyrrell that nothing could be done as NGN were not in a position to apologise to Her Majesty The Queen and the rest of the Royal Family at that stage on account of the fact that, if they did so, they would have to admit that not only was the News of the World involved in phone hacking but also The Sun, and that was something that they couldn't afford to do until the end of the litigation because it would seriously undermine their settlement strategy across all the other claims."

The duke added: "With hindsight, I now understand why staff at Clarence House were being so unhelpful and were seemingly blocking our every move, as they had a specific long term strategy to keep the media, including NGN, onside in order to smooth the way for my stepmother, and father, to be accepted by the British public as Queen Consort, and King respectively, when the time came, and anything that might upset the applecart in this regard, including the suggestion of resolution of our phone hacking claims, was to be avoided at all costs."

Anthony Hudson KC, for NGN, said while communications show "discussions took place between the Palace and NGN in 2017-2018 about resolving outstanding issues relating to allegations of (voicemail interception), they do not provide any support for a suggestion that there was an agreement by which NGN would forgo its right to bring a limitation defence in response to any claims by members of the royal family".

Harry said he was later told during his claims against NGN and Mirror Group Newspapers in 2019 that he should drop the action because it would affect the whole family.

He said this was "a direct request, or rather demand" from Charles, his private secretary and the late Queen's private secretary.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Blue scribbles found on a two-centuries-old statue at a National Trust site may have been done by children who were given crayons at the conservation site, the charity has admitted.

Blue scrawls 'vandalising' centuries-old statue at National Trust may have been done by kids with crayons

Suella Braverman will speak on her vision of policing

'Focus on criminal justice not social justice': Braverman tells police to use common sense over political correctness

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has suggested that Brits trapped in Khartoum amid fierce fighting should take a cab from Sudanese capital to an airfield 30km outside the city if they can't get a car.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace suggests Brits trapped in war-torn Sudan could get a taxi to flee capital

Lucy Letby denies a string of murder and attempted murder charges

Lucy Letby 'took picture of sympathy card she sent to parents of baby she allegedly murdered to remember her kind words'

Glenique Frank said she has not cheated but apologised for entering in the female category

Trans athlete defends decision to run in female category at London Marathon after being accused of 'exploiting loophole'

Huw Pill said if Brits don't accept they are poorer and keep spending like before, inflation will get worse

Brits need to accept they are poorer or they will make inflation worse, top Bank of England official insists

Andrew Marr has said time is very short for an evacuation of British nationals trapped in war-torn Sudan, as the ceasefire just about holds out.

Andrew Marr: Time's short for Brit evacuations from war-ravaged Sudan as the ceasefire just about holds

Lee is due to be sentenced over the act

Sunderland man, 40, captured seagull and masturbated over it as he watched porn in 'bizarre' offence

Exclusive
Humza Yousaf said he has not spoken to Nicola Sturgeon since her husband's arrest

I haven't spoken to Nicola Sturgeon since husband's arrest, Humza Yousaf reveals as ex-FM re-emerges at Holyrood

Prince Harry to 'sit 10 rows' behind other royals at coronation, insider claims

Prince Harry will 'sit 10 rows back' from other royals at King Charles' coronation before making a hasty exit

The first flight carrying British nationals has left Sudan

First RAF flight evacuating Brits from Sudan leaves war-torn country - with two more to take place overnight

Ashley Kemp, 55, a fellow skydiver, is said to have strangled partner Clair Armstrong, 50, to death following a row over rape allegations.

Skydiver, 55, guilty of murdering beauty salon owner girlfriend after bedtime row over teenager's rape allegations

Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy have four children

Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy rush their daughter to hospital on holiday in 'terrifying' meningitis scare

Adele and James Corden got emotional in the final Carpool Karaoke

'It's been a crazy eight years': James Corden and Adele break down in tears as they reunite for final Carpool Karaoke

Man receives warning from police officer over trying to move just stop oil protesters.

'If you do that it's a crime': Police warn motorists it's assault if they move Just Stop Oil protesters off road

Harry Belafonte has died

Harry Belafonte, Calypso and civil rights activist, dies aged 96

Latest News

See more Latest News

High street giant Primark is expanding its click-and-collect trial to 32 more locations this summer - is the service coming to your local store?

Primark is bringing click and collect to 32 more locations - full list of stores

Passport queues could be slashed

Long passport queues for Brits at European airports could come to an end as Rishi Sunak seeks post-Brexit deal
Harry and Meghan are 'leading separate lives'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘leading separate lives’ as public duties keep them apart, says royal expert
Harry Purcell, 17, and 16-year-olds Frank Wormald and Matilda Seccombe were all killed in the crash

Pictured: Three school friends aged 17 and 16 who in two-car crash in Warwickshire

Millions of Brits to get a cost of living payment from the government starting today.

Millions to get £301 cost of living payment over 23-day period - are you eligible?

Kyle Bevan attacked young Lola James at her home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire

'Monster' stepfather who beat Lola James, 2, to death and filmed her dying jailed for life

Julia Wendell launches fresh fundraising drive after her previous page was cancelled

Fake Madeleine McCann launches fresh fundraising drive in Poland after previous page cancelled amid child porn claims
Prince William was given a payout by Rupert Murdoch's company

Prince William 'given very large secret phone hacking payout by Rupert Murdoch's media company'
Spain is experiencing a record-breaking heatwave

Spain to reach 40C as country sweats in record-breaking temperatures as drought continues

Ocado has announced the closure of its first automated site.

Ocado puts 2,300 jobs at risk, as the online grocer announces warehouse closure

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured together enjoying a basketball game

Harry and Meghan laugh on big screen at basketball game in first outing since it emerged she won’t be at the Coronation
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle 'is not skipping Coronation because of racism row' and has 'moved on', as she slams 'ridiculous circus'
The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children at Buckingham Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton children: Titles, ages and number in line to the throne

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who believes objectifying women is "normal human behaviour"

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who claims objectifying women is 'normal human behaviour'
Hong Kong Media mogul

'This is a British man!': Imprisoned media mogul's son and barrister join James O'Brien in plea for freedom
Humza Yousaf is meeting Rishi Sunak on Monday night

Humza Yousaf arrives in Westminster to meet Rishi Sunak with a growing weight on his shoulders
JRM

'Democracy is in danger': Security expert Edward Lucas stresses significance of Jacob Rees-Mogg blacklist
Sangita shocked by Abbott's letter to the Observer

'She should know better’: Journalist Ash Sarkar shocked by Diane Abbott’s comments

Editor of the Effective Govt Forum Tim Knox disagrees with the former head of the Civil Service Bob Kerslake.

The 'toxic legacy' of Dominic Raab's departure: Debate over effect of Deputy PM's departure on Civil Service
Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death.

'Equivalent to a modern day lynching': Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death
Just Stop Oil says jailing of protesters is "disgusting"

'They're political prisoners': Just Stop Oil spokesperson brands the jailing of activists 'disgusting'
Labour MP Andrew Gwynne tells Andrew Castle that a Labour government under Kier Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'.

Labour MP says government under Keir Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'

James O'Brien and Andrew Marr discuss Raab's resignation

"He was halfway out the window himself and then pushed": Andrew Marr and James O’Brien debate Raab’s resignation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit