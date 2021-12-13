Breaking News

Anne Sacoolas to face UK court charged with Harry Dunn's death by dangerous driving

Harry Dunn was killed after a car crashed into his motorbike outside US military base RAF Croughton. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Anne Sacoolas will face Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with causing 19-year-old Harry Dunn's death by dangerous driving.

The 44-year-old US citizen is expected to appear by video link on January 18.

Mrs Sacoolas is charged with killing the teenager in a crash outside US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

She had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government following the collision, and was able to leave the UK 19 days after the incident.

But the CPS reached the decision to charge Anne Sacoolas with causing Mr Dunn's death by dangerous driving in December 2019.

Mr Dunn's mother, Charlotte Charles, said her family were feeling "very emotional" after hearing the news.

She said: "My family and I are feeling very emotional and overwhelmed, having just learned the news that Mrs Sacoolas is now to face our justice system.

"It is all that we asked for following Harry's death."

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman said: "While the challenges and complexity of this case are well known, we remain committed to securing justice in this matter.

"The case will be heard at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 18 January.

"Anne Sacoolas has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice any proceedings."

Harry Dunn was riding his motorcycle outside RAF Croughton on August 27 2019 when he collided with a Volvo.

He was taken to the John Radcliffe Infirmary in Oxford but died soon after arrival.

Ms Sacoolas was questioned by police the following day and less than a month later a request to waive her diplomatic immunity was formally rejected by the US.

Extradition requests made by the UK were rejected, something the UK Home Office called a "denial of justice"