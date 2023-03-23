Harry Kane overtakes Wayne Rooney to become England men's record goalscorer

Harry Kane has overtaken Wayne Rooney to become England men's all-time goalscorer after scoring against Italy. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Harry Kane has overtaken Wayne Rooney to become England men's all-time leading goalscorer after netting against Italy.

Kane, 29, bettered Wayne Rooney's previous record of 53 goals for the Three Lions with a first-half penalty in the Euro 2024 qualifier to put England 2-0 up.

The Tottenham striker made his debut for the national team in 2015, and was handed the captain's armband in 2018.

Former England forward Gary Lineker, who racked up 48 goals for his country, hailed Kane on Twitter.

Kane converts for England against Italy on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

"Many congratulations to @HKane on becoming @England's highest ever goal-scorer," he wrote. "A wonderful achievement."

Tonight's goal saw Kane move four goals clear of Bobby Charlton, who was England's leading scorer for 45 years, five clear of Lineker, and nine clear of Spurs legend Jimmy Greaves.

Kane celebrates the goal in Naples. Picture: Alamy

Last month Kane broke Greaves' all-time Tottenham goalscoring record, bagging his 267th goal for the club with a strike against Manchester City.