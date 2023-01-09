Harry's popularity plummets to record low after incendiary interviews - but so does William's

Harry, William and Charles have all seen their popularity fall. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Harry's popularity has plummeted to a record low after he made a number of bombshell revelations about the royal family, a new poll has revealed.

Around two-thirds of Britons (64%) have a negative view of the Duke of Sussex, up from 46% in September last year, the YouGov poll found.

Just 26% of Britons view Harry favourably, a dramatic drop from a previous high of 81% in November 2017 - after the duke started dating Meghan Markle.

As for the rest of the family, Harry's brother William, who has been hit with a number of damaging claims in the book, has also seen his popularity drop from 84% to 69%.

Harry claims William physically attacked him in Spare. Picture: Getty

During the same period, negative views rose from 9% to 20%. This is also a record low for the Prince of Wales has experienced in the ongoing poll, which YouGov started in 2011.

Positive views of King Charles dropped from 70% in September - after the Queen's passing - to 60% in the new poll, while negative views rose from 2% to 28% during the same period.

The poll comes ahead of the official release of Harry's tell-all memoir Spare, which contains a series of damaging claims about his relationship with the rest of his family - including that Prince William physically attacked him in 2019.

The duke has also sat down for two in-depth interviews with ITV and CBS ahead of his book's release. Last night, in an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby, Harry denied accusing members of the royal family of being racist, claiming instead that it was "unconscious bias".

Harry told Bradby he had seen secret government files with photos from the scene of his mother's death, while accusing Charles and other members of the royal family of ‘getting in bed with the devil’ over links to tabloids.

Prince Harry spoke at great length about his mother's death. Picture: Getty

King Charles and Camilla have so-far ignored the claims made by Harry across the two interviews and his book, with Buckingham Palace refusing to comment.

Key claims from Harry's interviews:

Palace ‘spoon-fed’ the press with disparaging stories about him and Meghan for years

Harry rowed back in racism storm over Archie’s skin colour now claiming it was ‘unconscious bias’

Harry saw secret government files with photos from the scene of his mother’s death

Harry and William rowed over order to shave off beard for his wedding to Meghan

Harry accused Charles and other Royals of ‘getting in bed with the devil’ over links to tabloids

Harry wasn’t invited on plane to rush to the Queen’s side in Balmoral when she was gravely ill

Harry and William begged Charles not to marry Camilla

William has not returned fire on Harry's accusations because "he's dignified and unbelievably loyal", friends of the heir to the throne say - as King Charles was pictured smiling on a walkabout.

King Charles III Attends Church In Castle Rising. Picture: Getty

"He won’t retaliate, he never would, because he's dignified and unbelievably loyal. William is a sitting duck because Harry knows he isn’t going to retaliate," a close friend of the brothers told The Times.

"How many shots can you take at a sitting duck?

"It's cruel, cowardly and so sad for William to keep taking the punches. He's keeping quiet for the good of his family and the country."