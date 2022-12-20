Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape and sexual assault in LA trial

20 December 2022, 03:02

Harvey Weinstein during the trial
Harvey Weinstein during the trial. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of rape and sexual assault at a Los Angeles trial.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A jury of eight men and four women reached the guilty verdict after nine days of deliberation at the second criminal trial of the 70-year-old.

Weinstein is two years into a 23-year sentence for a different rape and sexual assault conviction in New York.

He was found guilty of rape, forced oral copulation and another sexual misconduct count involving a woman known as Jane Doe One.

The jury was unable to reach a decision on several counts, including charges involving Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The jury said it was unable to reach verdicts in her allegations and the allegations of another woman. A mistrial was declared on those counts.

Read more: Harvey Weinstein 'raped future wife of California governor', court hears

Read more: Harvey Weinstein to be charged with indecent assault in London in 1996

Attorney Gloria Allred
Attorney Gloria Allred. Picture: Getty

Weinstein was also acquitted of a sexual battery allegation made by another woman.

He faces up to 24 years in prison when he is sentenced.

Prosecutors and defence attorneys had no immediate comment on the verdict.

"It is time for the defendant's reign of terror to end," deputy district attorney Marlene Martinez said in the prosecution's closing argument.

"It is time for the kingmaker to be brought to justice."

Without forensic evidence or eyewitness accounts of assaults Weinstein's accusers said happened, the case relied heavily on the stories and credibility of the four women at the centre of the charges.

The accusers included Mrs Newsom, a documentary filmmaker whose husband is Governor Gavin Newsom.

Her testimony of being raped by Weinstein in a hotel room in 2005 brought the trial its most dramatic moments.

Another was an Italian model and actor who said Weinstein appeared uninvited at her hotel room door during a 2013 film festival and raped her.

Lauren Young, the only accuser who testified at both Weinstein trials, said she was a model aspiring to be an actor and screenwriter who was meeting with Weinstein about a script in 2013 when he trapped her in a hotel bathroom, groped her and masturbated in front of her.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on the charges involving Ms Young.

A massage therapist testified that Weinstein did the same to her after getting a massage in 2010.

Weinstein with his attorney during the trial
Weinstein with his attorney during the trial. Picture: Alamy

Ms Martinez said in her closing statement that the women entered Weinstein's hotel suites or let him into their rooms, with no idea of what awaited them.

"Who would suspect that such an entertainment industry titan would be a degenerate rapist?" she said.

Defence lawyers said two of the women were entirely lying about their encounters with Weinstein, and that the other two had "100% consensual" sexual interactions that they later reframed.

"Regret is not the same thing as rape," Weinstein attorney Alan Jackson said in his closing argument.

He urged jurors to look past the the women's emotional testimony and focus on the factual evidence.

"'Believe us because we're mad, believe us because we cried,'" Mr Jackson said jurors were being asked to do.

"Well, fury does not make fact. And tears do not make truth."

All the women involved in the charges went by Jane Doe in court and those that have since been named have either come forward publicly or agreed to be named through their attorneys.

Weinstein's New York conviction survived an initial appeal, but the case is set to be heard by the state's highest court next year.

The California conviction, also likely to be appealed, means he will not walk free even if the East Coast conviction is thrown out.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sir Lindsay Hoyle asks 'who's got the power?' as he dismisses Labour's calls for a second elected house

Commons doesn't 'need the competition' of a second elected chamber says Sir Lindsay Hoyle amid plans tabled by Labour

Mars Lander

Nasa’s Mars lander InSight falls silent after four years

Morocco Soccer WCup Homecoming

Jubilant Morocco welcomes home history-making World Cup team

The Taliban has announced it is closing universities to women

Taliban announces ban on women attending universities in Afghanistan

Jordan Iraq Conference

Middle East and Europe leaders meet to focus on security in Iraq

California Earthquake

Strong earthquake shakes parts of Northern California

Britain Boris Becker

Boris Becker returns to limelight after months in prison

Cyprus Britain Murder Trail

No plea deal for Briton on trial for killing wife in Cyprus

Eleven men who died in the Shoreham Airshow disaster were unlawfully killed, a coroner has ruled.

Shoreham Airshow disaster saw 11 men 'unlawfully killed' following a 'series of gross errors' coroner rules

Nigeria Germany Benin Bronzes

Germany returns Nigerian bronzes as it addresses its ‘dark colonial past’

The woman died after being attacked by a dog in her home

Pensioner, 83, killed by dog in her own home as cops arrest four men

NHS will spend £100,000 on inclusive language scheme encouraging staff to refer to breastfeeding as 'chest-feeding'

NHS to spend £100,000 on scheme encouraging staff to refer to breastfeeding as 'chest-feeding'

The incident against the Everton fan by Whiteside took place during a match at Goodison Park.

'Very drunk' Man City fan and mother-of-six spared jail after sexually assaulting male Everton supporter

Pakistan Taliban Takeover

Pakistan raid kills all Taliban hostage-takers, officials say

Russia Ukraine War

Volodymyr Zelensky visits combat zone as Vladimir Putin rallies forces

Liz Hurley has vented her frustration after she was stranded at an airport in Antigua after her flight was delayed.

Furious Liz Hurley 'stranded with no food and water' after British Airways flight delayed by technical issue

Latest News

See more Latest News

Les and Suzanne Winnister

High-flying executive gets £200,000 payout from wife's will despite beating her to death

Jeremy Clarkson's column about Meghan Markle has been heavily criticised

Jeremy Clarkson's Meghan Markle column becomes most complained about article ever

Train drivers are walking out again next month

Commuters face travel hell in New Year as most of England's train drivers vote to strike

Messi was nearly hit by an overhead line while celebrating Argentina's World Cup win

Watch: Messi narrowly avoids being knocked off World Cup celebration bus as he ducks overhead line at last moment
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky visits frontline city of Bakhmut

Argentina World Cup

Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Furchner was convicted of a her role in working at the concentration camp

Ex-concentration camp secretary, 97, convicted of aiding more than 10,000 murders in Second World War
Germany Nazi Trial

German court convicts 97-year-old former Nazi camp secretary

Tory MP Bob Stewart has admitted making "a mistake" after he was caught on video telling a campaigner to "go back to Bahrain".

Tory MP Bob Stewart admits making 'mistake' after telling human rights campaigner to 'go back to Bahrain'
RCN boss Pat Cullen

Nurses 'dreading Christmas' with many 'worried about paying rent' warns union boss Pat Cullen

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The government needs to act now to save the NHS or risk being kicked out in the next election
The 'granny-drop'

'It's known as the granny drop': Paediatrician says care homes book patients into hospitals and 'refuse' to pick them up
Rishi Sunak branded 'patronising'

Caller brands Rishi Sunak 'patronising' after claims that nurses' pay rise is unaffordable

mcain

Nick Ferrari astonished that 'someone who makes oven chips is deciding nurses' pay'

‘These people are deluded!’: James O’Brien bashes PM's 'Thatcherite tribute act' and opposition to unions

‘These people are deluded!’: James O’Brien bashes PM's 'Thatcherite tribute act' and opposition to unions
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Britain 'likely' to strike deals with more countries after Rwanda migrant plan ruled lawful
‘I’m done with you’ says Shelagh Fogarty after man says Jeremy Clarkson’s column on Meghan Markle ‘wasn’t violent’

Shelagh Fogarty clashes with feisty caller who believes Jeremy Clarkson's column 'wasn't violent'
Shelagh Fogarty

'Jeremy Clarkson is a circus ringmaster', caller claims

Christine Flack

Caroline Flack’s mother accuses Jeremy Clarkson of ‘firing up' dangerous hate with his comments about Meghan Markle
James O'Brien 19/12/22

Musk bought Twitter to 'say gross things without being called gross' says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit