Harvey Weinstein 'raped future wife of California governor', court hears

Harvey Weinstein is accused of raping Jennifer Siebel Newsom. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Harvey Weinstein allegedly raped the future first lady of California after luring her to a hotel room for a business meeting, a court has heard.

The disgraced former movie mogul, who is already serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape, is in court again accused of attacking Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California governor Gavin Newsom, among several other women.

Harvey Weinstein in court. Picture: Getty

Deputy district attorney Paul Thompson told the court that each of the women said Weinstein, 70, had enticed them to hotel rooms and forced them to have sex, with the promise of furthering their fledgling film careers.

Weinstein denies the charges, and says all of the encounters were consensual.

His lawyer said Weinstein’s accusers had willingly taken advantage of Hollywood’s “casting couch” culture by having “transactional sex” because of his power.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom. Picture: Getty

The jury in the Los Angeles trial heard that when he had brought Ms Siebel Newsom back to the room, Weinstein changed into a bathrobe before calling her to the bathroom, where he told her to “touch him” .

Harvey Weinstein in 2005, before his conviction. Picture: Getty

Mr Thompson said Weinstein went from “pleading" to "aggressive and commanding”.

He then pulled her over to the bed and told Ms Siebel Newsom: “Relax, this is going to make you feel better”. Weinstein then raped her.

The actress and film director felt compelled to stay in touch after the alleged assault because he had such an influential role in the film industry.

Defending, Mark Werksman, representing Weinstein, told the court the women consented to sex to help their careers and said: “He is not Brad Pitt or George Clooney. Do you think these beautiful women had sex with him because he is hot?

"No. They had sex with him because he is powerful.”

Mr Werksman said Ms Siebel Newsom was “just another bimbo”.

Weinstein attended the court in a wheelchair, and has pleaded not guilty.

The trial continues.