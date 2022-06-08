Breaking News

Harvey Weinstein to be charged with indecent assault in London in 1996

8 June 2022, 14:57 | Updated: 8 June 2022, 15:38

Harvey Weinstein, 70, will be charged with two counts of indecent assault dating back to 1996
Harvey Weinstein, 70, will be charged with two counts of indecent assault dating back to 1996. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, 70, will be charged with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in August 1996, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it had authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge ex-film producer Harvey Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in August 1996.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: "Charges have been authorised against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

The Metropolitan Police said it is alleged the two offences took place between 31 July and 31 August 1996. It said the alleged victim is a woman who is now aged in her 50s.

Weinstein was jailed for 23 years in March 2020 for rape and sexual assault.

Formerly one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood, Weinstein was found guilty two years ago of carrying out a first-degree criminal sexual act against a production assistant in 2006 and of the third-degree rape of a female actor in 2013.

