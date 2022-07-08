'Heartbroken' Declan Donnelly says he is 'beyond devastated' after death of brother, 55

8 July 2022, 19:01 | Updated: 8 July 2022, 19:58

Declan Donnelly (left) has shared his heartbreak over the death of his brother Dermott Donnelly, pictured here in 2015
Declan Donnelly (left) has shared his heartbreak over the death of his brother Dermott Donnelly, pictured here in 2015. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Declan Donnelly has said he is "heartbroken" following the death of his brother, Father Dermott Donnelly, at the age of 55.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The diocese of Hexham and Newcastle announced the news on Friday that the Catholic priest had died peacefully in hospital that afternoon following a short illness.

TV star Declan, 46, wrote on Twitter: "I am heartbroken to tell you that my darling brother Fr Dermott, @TweeterPriest, sadly passed away this afternoon.

"We are all beyond devastated. Thank you for your messages of sympathy and support, they are appreciated."

In 2015, Fr Dermott officiated the wedding of his brother to Ali Astall in Newcastle in a star-studded ceremony.

A statement from Hexham and Newcastle diocese said: "It is with great sadness that we have to inform you of the death of Fr Dermott Donnelly, who died peacefully this afternoon in hospital.

"This has come as a great shock to all of us.

"Please pray for the repose of his soul and keep his family, especially his mother, in your prayers at this difficult time."

Read more: Assassin shoots dead former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe 'with homemade gun'

Read more: Sex predator who murdered PCSO Julia James as she walked her dog jailed for life

Fr Dermott recently celebrated his 30th anniversary of service to his parish and community, where he was best known for his work with young people and youth ministry.

He was a member of the clergy for St Joseph's Church in Stanley, County Durham.

Hexham and Newcastle Bishop Robert Byrne said "he will be sorely missed for his energy, enthusiasm and ability to engage with all who met him".

He added: "This is particularly true in his work with young people and youth ministry in the Diocese - bringing many disadvantaged and dispirited young people to Christ.

"He truly lived his faith, and in doing so gave so much to others.

"It is with great gratitude that we will remember him and all he selflessly gave."

Father Dermott Donnelly (left) in 2015
Father Dermott Donnelly (left) in 2015. Picture: Alamy

Bishop Robert noted that as Fr Dermott was born and bred within the Hexham and Newcastle diocese he, and his extended family, were well known to the local community.

He added: "Our prayers and condolences should go out to those who will be grieving so strongly at this moment."

Stanley, Dipton & Byermoor Catholic Parishes also shared the news and asked for parishioners to "pray for the repose of his soul".

The group announced on Thursday that Fr Dermott was "extremely unwell" in hospital and had requested prayers for him.

A similar message was posted on the Facebook page of Pontop Partnership - a group of 10 Catholic parishes in the diocese of Hexham and Newcastle.

Declan Donnelly said he was heartbroken
Declan Donnelly said he was heartbroken. Picture: Alamy

Following the news of his death, those who had known him and worked with him shared an outpouring of fond tributes to social media.

In 2014, he featured on Songs Of Praise alongside CBBC's Hacker T Dog to answer questions about the church that CBBC viewers had sent in.

St. Joseph's Church in Stanley will be holding a gathering at 6pm on July 8 to pray for Fr Dermott.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kurtis Dilks (right) has been convicted of being part of a gang that broke into the home of former England footballer Ashley Cole

Robber convicted after gang 'threatened to cut off Ashley Cole's fingers with pliers'

Cameron Norrie (left) was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-final

Heartbreak for Britain's Cameron Norrie as he loses Wimbledon semi-final to Djokovic

Rishi Sunak has announced his intention to be the next Prime Minister - with the economy top of his list of priorities

Rishi launches Tory leadership bid with swipe at Boris and pledge to rebuild economy

Sir Mark Rowley has been named new commissioner of the Met

Sir Mark Rowley appointed new Met Police Commissioner

Boris Johnson said he would resign in a speech to the nation yesterday

Boris Johnson is going - so what happens now?

Julia James and her murderer Callum Wheeler

Sex predator who murdered PCSO Julia James as she walked her dog jailed for life

Sir Keir Starmer will not be fined over 'Beergate'

'Those who make the law can't break the law': Starmer cleared in Beergate probe

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have been acquitted on fraud charges in the Swiss federal criminal court

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini not guilty following fraud trial in Switzerland

Shark spotted off the Welsh coast

Moment 12ft shark seen lurking in waist-deep water off Welsh beach

Boris Johnson changes plans and won't hold wedding bash at Chequers

Boris Johnson changes plans and won't hold wedding bash at Chequers

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot Twice

Assassin shoots dead former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe 'with homemade gun'

Holidaymakers who walk through the streets of Sorrento topless or in a bikini will face large fines

Bikini ban at Italy’s Sorrento resort could land holidaymakers with £425 fine

Angela Rayner said she wants direct action for Boris Johnson to leave No10

Labour Party wants 'direct action' to get Boris out of No10, says Angela Rayner

Education Sec says Boris should stay until new PM found

Education Sec: Boris should stay until new PM found as it is 'not in our constitution'

'Bloodbath' Tory leadership race begins

'Hounds of hell unleashed' as 'bloodbath' Tory leadership race begins

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot Twice

Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe fights for life after being shot in 'chest and neck'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The UK is set to be hit with its second heatwave of the year

UK set to sizzle in week-long scorcher as second heatwave hits Britain
'Daredevil' human cannonball seriously injured after missing safety net during circus stunt

'Daredevil' human cannonball seriously injured after missing safety net during circus stunt
Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights
Rafael Nadal has pulled out of Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal 'very sad' as he withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury
The mother of Baby P has reportedly been freed from prison

Baby P's mum Tracey Connelly freed from prison after 13 years
Four prominent MPs are believed to have so confirmed they will not run.

Raab, Gove and Hancock rule themselves out as Tory race for No10 begins
MPs have slammed Boris Johnson

MPs launch scathing attack on Boris for lack of remorse in 'strange' resignation speech
Boris Johnson quit as PM and a successor will be appointed in due course

'Them's the breaks' Boris Johnson quits 'best job in the world' after Tory revolt
Tory MPs continue to quit as resignations hit 53

Zahawi turns on PM after being named Chancellor as wave of ministers quit government
Watchdog report EasyJet to CAA over flight cancelations

EasyJet face legal threat after passengers 'abandoned' abroad after flights axed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's 'explosive' Beergate reaction

LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's explosive Beergate reaction
James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans shoulder to cry on

James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans a shoulder to cry on
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/07 | Watch again

Matt Hancock: 'Threat' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted

Matt Hancock: 'Risk' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted
Andrew Marr discusses the PM's speech

Andrew Marr: Boris is the ghost of a PM with a ghost of a government
Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM

Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM
'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson

'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson
Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states

Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/07 | Watch again

Tory MP: Leadership contest could begin 'within 24 hours'

Andrew Bridgen MP says Leadership contest could begin 'within 24 hours'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London