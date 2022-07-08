Breaking News

Assassin shoots dead former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe 'with homemade gun'

8 July 2022, 09:53 | Updated: 8 July 2022, 10:56

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot Twice
Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot Twice. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech.

Abe, 67, died at a hospital in Kashihara City, Nara Prefecture, where he was being treated.

He was rushed to hospital and was fighting for his life after being shot twice during the campaign speech. He went into cardiac arrest after the shooting and received first aid from paramedics at the scene but he died at hospital.

He was seen bleeding and holding his chest when he collapsed before he was airlifted to hospital.

He sustained wounds on the right side of his neck and left clavicle after being shot, Nara city Fire Department confirmed.

Shinzo Abe was shot during a campaign speech
Shinzo Abe was shot during a campaign speech. Picture: Getty

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the attack by a man armed with what appeared to be a makeshift weapon in Nara in western Japan.

Abe was making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday's election for the Japanese parliament's upper house when he was shot.

Police investigators at the scene after the shooting
Police investigators at the scene after the shooting. Picture: Getty

Police arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

Japanese broadcaster NHK said police arrested a male suspect. NHK played out footage showing Mr Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him.

He was holding his chest when he collapsed, with his shirt smeared with blood.

The UK’s caretaker PM Boris Johnson tweeted: “Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe.

“His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people.

“The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time."

Sajid Javid tweeted: “Devastated to hear that Shinzo Abe has been murdered.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the people of Japan at this terrible time."

Theresa May wrote online: "Truly heartbreaking to hear of the death of my friend Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan — killed in the most appalling of circumstances while campaigning for his political party."

Shinzo Abe was shot twice and died at hospital
Shinzo Abe was shot twice and died at hospital. Picture: Getty

A spokesman for Nara City Fire Department said he was in cardiopulmonary arrest before he was taken to hospital.

"Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11:30 am,", chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

"One man, believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody.

"Whatever the reason, such a barbaric act can never be tolerated, and we strongly condemn it."

US ambassador Rahm Emanuel added: "The US government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and the people of Japan."

Abe is Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister and held office in 2006 for one year and again from 2012 to 2020, when he was forced to step down due to the ill health.

Despite stepping down as leader, he has worked with other politicians over the ruling Liberal Democratic party.

