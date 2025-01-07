Former Harrow schoolboy died after diving into water following heavy drinking session with friend

7 January 2025, 08:42

Henry Keith
Henry Keith. Picture: Family handout

By Kit Heren

A former public schoolboy died after diving into the water in the Norfolk Broads following a drinking session with a school friend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Henry Keith, 25, died after the late night swim on August 18 in Wroxham Broad last year, an inquest found.

His body was not found for two days after disappearing.

Mr Keith, who previously attended Harrow, a prestigious public school in north-west London, had been swimming with his friend, Sebastian Cator.

He recounted how his friend had undressed before jumping in the water off the back of a launch.

Mr Cator, a captain in the army, said: "My immediate reaction was that he was trying to play a prank on me.

Read more: Four teens drowned after 'avoidable' crash in Snowdonia, as inexperienced driver 'went round bend too fast'

Read more: Oxford University student nicknamed 'Future Prime Minister' drowned in River Thames during end of exams celebration

A view of Wroxham Broad and the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, Norfolk, England, United Kingdom, Europe.
A view of Wroxham Broad and the Norfolk Broads Yacht Club at Wroxham, Norfolk, England, United Kingdom, Europe. Picture: Alamy

"I walked around either edge of the boat and could not find him.

"That was when I realised he was not playing a joke and began to panic."

Mr Cator said he called out for his friend and called emergency services when he failed to appear - sparking a huge search.

The coroner ruled the death an accident but said she accepted questions remained over how he drowned despite being a strong swimmer. She said he "could have knocked his head on something under the water".

Mr Cator was asked by Mr Keith's brother why he didn't jump into the water. He apologised but said he would have been in a better position to help his friend from the boat if he had resurfaced.

"I wanted to and I do not know why I did not," Mr Cator said. "Maybe I should have done and I can only apologise for that."

The pair had gone shooting before going on to a pub and then to Mr Cator's nearby home. They listened to music before deciding to go swimming.

Harrow School
Harrow School. Picture: Alamy

The friends had drunk several beers, two bottles of wine and then vodka and ginger beer on the boat. Mr Keith had 185mgs of alcohol per 100ml of blood, the postmortem found – more than twice the legal driving limit.

After his death, Mr Keith's family paid tribute to him, saying he was "a gift from God, taken back on a golden summer day".

They added in a separate statement: "The loss of our precious Henry has created a huge void for our family and all the many friends who loved him dearly.

"He was a caring and cheerful young man with a bright future ahead of him."

