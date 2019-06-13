Homeless Sleepers In Croydon Targeted By Arson Attacks

13 June 2019, 15:40 | Updated: 13 June 2019, 15:53

A homeless person at Victoria Station, library picture.
A homeless person at Victoria Station, library picture. Picture: PA

A 17-year-old girl is one of two people to be arrested following a series of arson attacks on rough sleepers in Croydon.

Two homeless men have been treated for minor burns after their sleeping bags and property was set alight during two separate attacks.

The incidents were reported on George Street and Surrey Street early on Monday, 10 June.

Officers in Croydon arrested a male and a female after stopping them on George Street, where one of the incidents occurred.

The 22-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear in court on Thursday 13 June.

A 17-year-old girl has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Detectives believe there may be other victims, and appealing for witnesses to come forward..

Anyone with information is being urged to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Man, 26, arrested after woman walking with her toddler stabbed

KFC is releasing a vegan burger: When and where is it available and what it's made from?

UK 'has secret cocaine addiction and drug is used everywhere' - major study suggests

Amanda Knox in Italy for first time since acquittal to discuss 'murder I didn't commit'

'Morons' behind blunt knives scheme for domestic abuse victims, critics say

The News Explained

Boris Johnson could face a General Election later this year

Why A General Election Is Almost Certainly On The Way This Autumn
The race to Downing Street has begun

Conservative Leadership Race: First Vote Takes Place Today

A Whirlpool dryer

Government Recalls 500,000 Whirlpool Tumble Dryers: Are You Affected?
VE Day celebrations in Trafalgar Square

May Bank Holiday 2020 Moved To Coincide With VE Day 75th Anniversary
The Conservative leadership candidates: Raab, Leadsom, Johnson, Mordaunt and Gove

Who Will Replace Theresa May? The Tory Leadership Candidates To Be Next PM