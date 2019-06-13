Homeless Sleepers In Croydon Targeted By Arson Attacks

A homeless person at Victoria Station, library picture. Picture: PA

A 17-year-old girl is one of two people to be arrested following a series of arson attacks on rough sleepers in Croydon.

Two homeless men have been treated for minor burns after their sleeping bags and property was set alight during two separate attacks.

The incidents were reported on George Street and Surrey Street early on Monday, 10 June.

Officers in Croydon arrested a male and a female after stopping them on George Street, where one of the incidents occurred.

The 22-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear in court on Thursday 13 June.

A 17-year-old girl has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Detectives believe there may be other victims, and appealing for witnesses to come forward..

Anyone with information is being urged to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.