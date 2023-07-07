Heroic security guard patrols Tenerife resort removing towels from sunloungers in blow to bed hogs

The security guard was praised for stopping the sunbed hoggers. Picture: social media

By Kieran Kelly

A heroic security guard has been praised for patrolling a resort in Tenerife and removing towels from sunloungers reserved by bed hogs.

The hotel worker, wearing a high vis, patrolled the area early in the morning, removing towels from beds where nobody was sat.

Posting the footage to TikTok, @renovatewithroberta wrote: "They should do this everywhere."

The clip has since been seen nearly 200,000 times, as a number of people agreed with the guard's policy.

One person said: "I agree, first come, first served.

A second added: "They should do this at all resorts everywhere."

A third added: "Spot on, you wouldn't walk into a restaurant and leave your jackets on the chairs to reserve a seat."

Read More: 'Sunbed warriors' step their game up by unstacking beds to lay their towels down before anyone else

Read More: Watch moment sunbed hogger sprints to lay down towels at Canary Islands resort

Another person said: "Never got why people on holiday wanna get up first thing in the morning for a lounger, if they could only have breakfast at 6.30am, they'd freak out."

It comes after hilarious footage emerged showing tourists running around holiday resorts dramatically throwing their towels onto beds in the morning to reserve them.

It appears the trend is particularly prominent in island resorts, including the Balearic island, off the coast of Spain.