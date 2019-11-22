Huge blaze devastates Eastbourne hotel
22 November 2019, 13:44
A seafront hotel in Eastbourne was evacuated after a huge blaze broke out.
Twelve fire engines were sent to deal with the blaze at the Claremont hotel in the East Sussex town on Friday morning.
Footage from the scene showed flames still burning in the shell of the Victorian seafront building.
Fire at Claremont Hotel #Eastbourne pic.twitter.com/etncktI1lZ— David (@David19921905) November 22, 2019
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said there were no reports of injuries.
Nearby residents have been warned by the fire service to keep doors and windows closed.
They said in a statement: "East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is urging people to keep doors and windows closed and avoid the area as firefighters tackle a serious fire.
"Twelve fire engines are on the scene along with several officers, aerial ladder platforms and command support units. We have also sent a high volume pump and a specialist fire-fighting foam vehicle from Newhaven.
"There are no reports of injuries and everyone was safely evacuated from the hotel."
Roads in the area have been shut.