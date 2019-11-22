Huge blaze devastates Eastbourne hotel

22 November 2019, 13:44

A huge blaze has devastated the Claremont Hotel
A huge blaze has devastated the Claremont Hotel. Picture: East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

A seafront hotel in Eastbourne was evacuated after a huge blaze broke out.

Twelve fire engines were sent to deal with the blaze at the Claremont hotel in the East Sussex town on Friday morning.

Footage from the scene showed flames still burning in the shell of the Victorian seafront building.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said there were no reports of injuries.

Nearby residents have been warned by the fire service to keep doors and windows closed.

Twelve fire engines were sent to tackle the fire
Twelve fire engines were sent to tackle the fire. Picture: East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

They said in a statement: "East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is urging people to keep doors and windows closed and avoid the area as firefighters tackle a serious fire.

"Twelve fire engines are on the scene along with several officers, aerial ladder platforms and command support units. We have also sent a high volume pump and a specialist fire-fighting foam vehicle from Newhaven.

Firefighters used seawater to fight the flames
Firefighters used seawater to fight the flames. Picture: East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

"There are no reports of injuries and everyone was safely evacuated from the hotel."

Roads in the area have been shut.

