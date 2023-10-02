Huge explosion at Oxfordshire recycling plant after lightning strikes gas container sending fireball into sky

Massive fireball lights up night sky in Oxfordshire. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A huge explosion has filled the night sky in Oxfordshire after a recycling plant was struck by lightning.

The blast at the Severn Trent Green Power Plant at Cassington, north of Oxford, is understood to have been caused by a lightning strike.

The company said the storm caused one of its biogas tanks to explode just before 7.20pm.

Police have urged residents to stay inside and the A40 has been closed following the huge explosion.

It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain over Oxfordshire for Monday evening.

One person shared a clip on X, saying: "Saw this strange pulsing sky out of our windows looking north west of Oxford. I'm guessing it's a fire caused by the lightning storm that passed over."

Another person said: "Just saw something here in Kidlington that looked like an explosion in the distance. We heard a rumble like thunder and saw flames in the distance. The horizon went orange for a while."

A third person poster: "Definitely some kind of explosion - sounds like it's out near Yarnton? Must have been huge, I'm in Marston and thought it was a car crashing outside my flat."

Thames Valley Police said in a statement: "Our officers are currently at the scene of a fire at a waste plant near Yarnton, Oxfordshire.

"It is believed that lightning struck gas containers at the site during bad weather this evening, causing a large fire.

"No one is believed to have been hurt, but emergency services remain at the scene. As a result of this, A40 has been closed between Wolvercote and Eynsham.

"To ensure public safety, residents are asked to stay home, shut windows and doors and not to attend the scene."