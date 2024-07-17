Locals warned 'do not open your doors' as huge fire erupts on Birmingham industrial estate

Locals have been warned to avoid the area. Picture: @updates_brumz

By Henry Moore

A massive fire has broken out on an industrial estate in Birmingham with plumes of smoke visible from miles away.

The blaze erupted close to the M6 in the Tyburn area, near Fort Dunlop, reports claim.

Locals have been warned not to open their doors as smoke billows from the fire.

The West Midlands Fire Service said: “Shortly after 3.20pm on Thursday (17 July), we responded to Hastingwood Industrial Park, Wood Lane, Erdington.

“This is a fire in a factory, which is not currently affecting The Fort shopping centre which is nearby.

“Please avoid the area if possible, and close your doors and windows if you’re in an area affected by smoke.

“This is a significant incident. Commuters are urges to plan their journeys accordingly.”

12 fire engines have been sent to the scene, with more resources likely to be mobilised as the service looks to combat the blaze.

It’s at the fort behind B&M pic.twitter.com/BA4RyrszVY — Jake (@__jxke__) July 17, 2024

Taking to social media, one person on the scene said: "It's one of the industrial units right next to the Costa. I was just having a coffee when they evacuated.

"We could see the flames leaping into the sky.

"Pretty terrifying to be honest."

Another witness commented: "Huge fire in Birmingham can be seen from Moseley. It's beside The Fort by the M6."

While a third person warned: "All roads gridlocked looks like it's in the area of the fort."

Can see the fort fire #birmingham all the way from work in the city centre pic.twitter.com/gbhhELrst7 — jane doe (@247overthinker) July 17, 2024

Commuters have been warned to avoid the area as firefighters battle to clear the blaze.

Traffic Service INRIX noted: "Wood Lane in both directions closed, queueing traffic due to building fire between A4040 Bromford Lane and Holly Lane. Congestion to surrounding routes around Bromford and Tyburn including the A38 Tyburn Road and Bromford Lane. Routes around Washwood Heath are also heavily congested. The M6 in both directions app. The road is closed following a large fire."