'Devastated' mother of teen 'groomed' by Huw Edwards hits out after disgraced star avoids jail time

17 September 2024, 09:16 | Updated: 17 September 2024, 09:22

'Devastated' mother of teen 'groomed' by Huw Edwards hits out after disgraced star avoids jail time
'Devastated' mother of teen 'groomed' by Huw Edwards hits out after disgraced star avoids jail time. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The 'devastated' mother of a boy 'groomed' by television presenter Huw Edwards has hit out after the star was spared jail over the possession of child abuse images.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Edwards, 63, was given six months suspended for two years during the sentencing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, having after pleading guilty to "making" indecent photographs.

However, the newsreader was spared jail by a judge on Monday, despite admitting to paying a paedophile in the region of £1,500 for child sexual abuse images.

The presenter, who was sent the images by convicted paedophile Alex Williams over WhatsApp, had 41 indecent photographs of children on the device.

The mother of a teen 'groomed' by the star in a separate case has now hit out following the verdict, revealing her fears over other victims amid claims the star's phone and laptop were never examined.

"I'm devastated Edwards hasn't gone to prison for the things he did. He's exploited young children for his own sick ends and should have been jailed," she said.

It's been revealed Edwards paid her son £35,000 for sexually explicit pictures - allegations separate to the child abuse offences for which he was sentenced.

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards leaves Westminster Magistrates' Court, where he was sentenced to six months' suspended for two years after pleading guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children. Picture date: Monday September 16, 2024.
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards leaves Westminster Magistrates' Court, where he was sentenced to six months' suspended for two years after pleading guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children. Picture date: Monday September 16, 2024. Picture: Alamy

"People have been jailed for years for rioting — yet paedophiles sharing pictures of young children being sexually abused somehow doesn't warrant the same punishment?" she told The Sun on Monday.

Hitting out at police over the lack of action in regard to searching electronic devices, the mother said: "It's shocking that police didn't recover the phone he was using to receive the child abuse images.

"It makes me think, how many more victims are there?"

Read more: Huw Edwards spared jail after paying paedophile up to £1,500 for child abuse images

Read more: Disgraced former BBC News presenter Huw Edwards arrives at court for sentencing over child abuse images

Edwards will also be forced to attend 25 sessions of a sex offender programme as part of his sentencing, as well as sign the sex offenders' register for seven years.

The disgraced star was also told to pay £3,128 in costs and a victim surcharge.

It follows widespread uproar over the star's £200,000 salary, after the BBC's director general said "discussions are under way" about the possibility of claiming back the money, which the star is yet to return despite being asked.

Edwards will also be forced to attend 25 sessions of a sex offender programme as part of his sentencing, as well as sign the sex offenders' register for seven years.
Edwards will also be forced to attend 25 sessions of a sex offender programme as part of his sentencing, as well as sign the sex offenders' register for seven years. Picture: CPS

Speaking earlier this month at a House of Lords committee, Tim Davie said: "We've made the formal request and I can't go into too much detail but discussions are under way.

"The money should be returned and we made the request."

The charge of "making" indecent images of children relates to the possession of images, rather than creating the abuse images as the term suggests.

The Crown Persecution Service guidelines define it as "to cause to exist, to produce by action, to bring about” indecent images."

The images found on Edwards' device included seven category A images - defined as the most serious classification of indecent images.

Two were said to involve a child aged between seven and nine-years-old.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London. Edwards was sentenced to six months' imprisonment suspended for two years.
Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London. Edwards was sentenced to six months' imprisonment suspended for two years. Picture: Alamy

The stepfather of the boy 'groomed' by Edwards has now written to his local MP demanding to meet the BBC's director general in person following the verdict.

He said: "The BBC should have put him on suspension without pay from day one. The police should have done something a lot quicker. They missed a chance to look at his phone and laptop then."

A mugshot released following the sentencing depicted the gaunt presenter staring hollowly into the camera.

After his sentence was read out by a judge on Monday, the disgraced star exited the court alongside his legal team, before stepping into a chauffeur driven black Mercedes.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

EU Europe Politics

Women appointed to key EU roles as Ursula von der Leyen pushes for gender parity

Keir Starmer giving a speech to the Holocaust Education Trust

Every child to learn about the Holocaust in school, Starmer pledges, as he vows to fight 'resurgence of antisemitism'

Israel Lebanon

Israel says halting Hezbollah attacks now official war goal

Donald Trump

Donald Trump speaks after Sunday’s second assassination attempt

ZZ336 Royal Air Force Airbus Voyager KC3 (MADRS48) landing in to RAF Brize Norton. ZZ336 underwent a £900,000 refurbishment program which included painting the jet in the colours of the Union flag Credit: MI News & Sport /Alamy Live News

RAF jet used to transport royals and PM ‘narrowly missed' smashing into drone at 200mph

Sexual Misconduct Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested in New York after federal indictment

Tony Nissen, head engineer for OceanGate (l) and the Oceangate sub (r)

Titan submarine’s lead engineer tells inquiry he ‘felt pressure' to get vessel ready for doomed Titanic dive

United Nations Security Council

US ambassador to UN turns on Israel over repeated attacks against Gaza innocents

Dominique Pelicot has admitted raping his wife Gisele (left)

'I am a rapist', admits husband of French woman who was 'drugged and assaulted by dozens of men' over years

France Rape Trial

Man accused of inviting others to rape wife to give evidence in French court

Jamie Theakston has revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer after getting his voice checked

Heart presenter Jamie Theakston to step back due to cancer diagnosis after listeners noticed voice change

Jonathan Reynolds

Flexible working boosts productivity, Labour claim, as minister attacks Tories for 'declaring war on working from home'

Lucy Letby was told to write ‘I am evil I did this’ note by her councillor with damming evidence later used in court

Dad refused to hand over dying son to killer nurse Lucy Letby who 'savoured son’s dying moments'

Kevin Pietersen is said to have seen his application for membership of an exclusive golf club fail

Kevin Pietersen's 'bid to join exclusive Surrey golf club fails' as members 'threaten veto' against ex-England cricket star
Kyle Clifford, 26, has been charged with the murders of Carol, Louise and Hannah Hunt in Bushey, Hertfordshire, in July, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Man charged with crossbow murders of racing commentator’s wife and two daughters

Diane Abbott has said that she believes she was not properly supported by Sir Keir Starmer over Frank Hester's comments

Diane Abbott: Starmer treated me like ‘non-person’ during row over Tory donor’s comments

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tony Nissen

Titan engineer ‘felt pressure to get submersible ready for wreck dive’

'It all worked out well': Trump recounts being 'grabbed' by secret service and bundled into golf cart during ‘assassination’ bid

Trump tells how he was 'grabbed' by secret service and bundled into golf cart during ‘assassination’ bid
Workers remove fallen trees along a street in the aftermath of Typhoon Bebinca in Shanghai

Two dead as Typhoon Bebinca hits east China before downgrading to tropical storm

Sean Combs at the 65th international film festival, Cannes.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested in New York in connection with sex trafficking investigation

Uvalde School Shooting

Ex-police chief appears in court for first time after Uvalde massacre indictment

US Arizona Fake Electors

Judge rejects trial relocation application by former Trump staffer Mark Meadows

Plans to pedestrianise London's iconic Oxford Street unveiled by the Mayor.

Plans to pedestrianise London's iconic Oxford Street unveiled

Dave Navarro and Perry Farrell perform with Jane's Addiction at Pier 17 Rooftop on September 10, 2024 in New York City.

US band Jane's Addiction cancel tour after on-stage fight

Donald Trump gestures as he boards a plane

Suspect in apparent assassination bid ‘did not have line of sight to Trump’

A car is submerged as floods hit Poland

At least 16 people dead as floods hit Central and Eastern Europe

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a happy birthday

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a 'very happy' 40th birthday in surprise message

The brothers will not speak for Harry's 40th

Prince William 'will not make birthday call to Harry' this weekend - as brothers 'don't even speak'
Meghan Markle has been nicknamed 'Duchess Difficult' and described as a 'dictator in high heels' by staff

Meghan Markle dubbed 'Duchess Difficult' and 'dictator in high heels' by 'terrified' staff

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine, writes Colin Chapman.

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine

We’re never going to get every child to love books, but we can do a much better job than we are now, writes Johnny Jenkins.

We need to get children off their phones and reading again

The problem is that while Trump's self-image is one of presidential stability, he projects mayhem.

'Like a toddler with a firehose': Trump's absurd debate rhetoric reveals a candidate out of ideas
The Chancellor has been on a charm offensive in the last six months, writes David Buik.

Sentiment and confidence are very influential weapons

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit