'I want the system to help me': Homeless Loki star 'doesn't want revenge' against parents as he begs council for help

Jack Veal has spoken out the bitter family feud has alleged has left him homeless. He says he can't return home and has been living in a camper van. Picture: TikTok

By Jacob Paul

Loki actor Jack Veal has spoken out about a bitter family feud he alleges has left him homeless.

The 17-year-old Marvel star shocked fans this week when he took to social media to reveal he was thrown out onto the streets after suffering physical and emotional abuse.

Now, he has shared more information about why he has n​​ot returned to his family home and has been living in a camper van in Dartford, Kent, for the last two weeks.

Veal said: “I can't go home. I can't go to my parents. I've been living rough for weeks, sofa surfing, camping by the canal and then staying with my grandparents but I can't stay there.

“I don't want revenge against my mum and dad, but I want the system to help me, I just can't go back there after what's happened between them and me.”

The teen star, who played Kid Loki in a 2021 TV series alongside Hollywood A-lister Tom Hiddleston, said that he "suffers from mental health issues, like autism and ADHD.”

Jack Veal, 17, says he is out on the street after suffering abuse in hushed family home. Picture: TikTok

"I'm being screened for bipolar and psychosis," he told the MailOnline.

Veal was born in 2007 to parents Donna, 40, and his biological father Robert Pembroke.

But the couple split and Pembroke moved to Devon. His mum's new partner, Steven Veal, adopted him. Now, a bitter rift with his mother and stepfather is preventing him from returning home.

The child star made first on-screen appearance aged 10, starring in My Name Is Lenny.

He has since starred in a host of award-winning shows, including Loki, The Peripheral, Tin Star, Come Away, The Corrupted and Call the Midwife.

Veal said: “This all started when I was ten years old, just as I was breaking into acting, my dad had a go at me but like I said that slowed down as I got older.“

I was kicked out of home and I then abused drugs like spice and alcohol but I'm clean now, I don't so anything now, but it really started after I appeared in Loki.”