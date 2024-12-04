Teenage actor who starred alongside Tom Hiddleston in Loki reveals he’s homeless in London after ‘suffering abuse’

By Danielle de Wolfe

A teenage actor who starred alongside Hollywood A-listers including Tom Hiddleston has revealed he’s homeless after "suffering abuse" at home.

Jack Veal, 17, who played Kid Loki in the Marvel release and gained a starring in hit Netflix series The End of the F***ing World, took to social media in an attempt to get himself off the streets of London.

Revealing he was currently living in a trailer "with smashed out windows", the teenager said that attempts to flag his situation with social services had led him to a dead end.

“Hi. I’m a famous actor, I’m 17 and I’m homeless,” he said in the candid clip posted to TikTok on Sunday.

"I haven’t mentioned much about what’s been going on in my life, but I think it’s time to reveal the truth. Without delving too much into the details, I was abused at home. It was physical violence, emotional abuse and etcetera.”

The star went on to explain that he "suffers from mental health issues, like autism and ADHD," adding: "I'm being screened for bipolar and psychosis."

"I didn't have a very good upbringing," he continued, adding that he was unable to stay with his grandparents as his grandfather is terminally ill.

Panning the camera, the star revealed his currently living situation, explaining his setup - complete with snacks and a board to cover the smashed window which he says lets in a "breeze".

"I've been sleeping in the streets. I am currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed-in windows, is unsafe, is two hours away from my work, which means I struggle to get to work every day.

"It's difficult. Life is hard. At the moment, I have nothing else. I am on my knees begging for you guys to just share this, do something, spread the message of how the government are treating kids.

"I need help," he admitted. "Please share, please share it with whoever you can.

"You don't have to pay me anything, I don't need anything. I just need you to make this go as viral as possible."

He said his attempts to gain accommodation through social services had all but failed, with the actor admitting he'd resorted to sleeping on friends sofas and "in the gym".

Jack Veal, 17, who played Kid Loki in the Marvel release and gained a starring in hit Netflix series The End of the F***ing World, took to social media in an attempt to get himself off the streets of London. Picture: Disney

The video garnered responses from posters around the world, with one commenting: "Damn it’s kid Loki!"

Another added: "Look man...I am 18 right now. I couldn't even imagine being homeless at 17. Seeing you like this is truly breaking my heart. I love your character in Loki btw. I wish you all the best.Be strong.🧡"

However, it looks as though hope may be on the horizon for Jack, as his latest update, posted less than 24 hours ago, revealed his social media efforts had not been in vain.

In his latest update, posted to TikTok on Tuesday, the emotional actor revealed: "I just got a call from social services, they want a meeting with me tomorrow saying they want a meeting with me to potentially get me into foster care and supported accommodation.

"So I don't know what you guys have done, but it's got out there, and it's really, really helped me," he explained.

"So God bless you all, I'll let you know how the meeting goes.

"There are no promises, but this is the first time they've ever considered me for accommodation," before signing off: "I love you all."

After posting his original video, Jack was inundated with messages of support, thanking the public for their efforts.

The actor made first on-screen appearance aged 10, starring in My Name Is Lenny.

He's has since starred in a host of award-winning shows, including Loki, The Peripheral, Tin Star, Come Away, The Corrupted and Call the Midwife.

Veal added that he would post an update in the coming days to inform fans of his progress.