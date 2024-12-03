Exclusive

James May says 'Barbie pink' Jaguar is not 'radical enough' as iconic car company defends rebrand

James May has spoken to LBC about the new Jaguar. Picture: LBC, Alamy, Jaguar

By Henry Moore

James May has branded Jaguar’s new “Barbie pink” all-electric car ‘not radical enough’ as the iconic brand faces backlash over its new rebrand.

Jaguar unveiled its new concept car on Tuesday, with its bright pink paint job, wide wheels and all-electric engine leaving some fans feeling as though the brand has left them behind.

The Type double-zero - which is a concept car - is the result of “brave, creative” thinking, company bosses have said.

The British car maker sparked widespread controversy last month when it unveiled a series of dramatic changes ahead of becoming a fully electric brand.

Speaking to LBC’s Andrew Marr, Top Gear and Grand Tour star James May said: “Firstly, I’m amazed that a car is causing such a stir.

“I think Jaguar did need reinventing and I do think it's time we moved on from the E-type.

“Let's remember that this is only a concept car, it's there to show us where the brand is going.

“The thing that disappoints me is that I don’t think it's particularly radical, it looks derivative of the 1930s.

“I think this was the opportunity not just to redesign the image of Jaguar but to rethink the way the car looks in the modern world.”

“We have produced a lot of radical designs in this country, Jaguar themselves.

I think the problem is a slight timidity that isn’t only impacting cars but new-build houses and some aspects of fashion.

“I think this design is quite conservative, just painted pink.

“There is nothing woke about it being painted pink, there is a baby blue version as well.”

“Jaguar has sold a tiny number of cars compared to BMW, Mercedes and Tesla, it had to do something.”

“The people who are complaining are people who are stuck and they don’t actually buy Jaguars because nobody does.”

Images of the car sparked a mixed response online. One person said: "00 is how many you'll sell. Beyond ugly."

Type 00 in London Blue and Miami Pink, revealed at Miami Art Week.



London Blue honours the iconic Opalescent Silver Blue of the 1960s E-type.



Miami Pink pays tribute to the city’s pastel colours and Art Deco architecture.



——



Finer points in the comment section. pic.twitter.com/nc91ljpeOW — Jaguar (@Jaguar) December 3, 2024

Another posted: "Give me the bravery and confidence of the Jaguar rebranding team."

A third said: "You've lost your soul."

The Jaguar logo is laser-etched into a brass ingot on each side of the car, which themselves open to reveal rear-facing cameras that provide a view for the driver similar to conventional wing mirrors via screens located in the cabin.

Access to the cabin comes through two "butterfly" doors which reveal a large, spacious interior with three hand-finished brass lines which run the length of the interior.

The "floating" front seats are finished in a wool blend which is also used on the flooring and other areas.

Jaguar said the new car uses a dedicated electric platform which should return up to 478 miles of range while rapid charging will add 200 miles of charge in 15 minutes.

The production-ready version of the Type 00, which will be made in the UK, is set to be revealed late in 2025.

Although prices have not yet been confirmed, it is expected to cost more than £100,000.