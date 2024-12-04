Exclusive

Ministers eye TikTok comeback to reach younger voters despite security concerns

4 December 2024, 07:52

Ministers are looking at relaxing the Tory government's TikTok ban in a bid to woo younger voters online, LBC understands.
Ministers are looking at relaxing the Tory government's TikTok ban in a bid to woo younger voters online, LBC understands. Picture: Getty

By Natasha Clark and Aggie Chambre

Ministers are looking at relaxing the Tory government's TikTok ban in a bid to woo younger voters online, LBC understands.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officials could allow the prime minister and government departments to get their own accounts - as Brits abandon Facebook and X in droves.

Currently there is limited use of TikTok within government, and it was banned from all devices in March 2023 over security concerns.

Users have to hand over contacts, user content and location data - which ministers feared may be being passed to TikTok's owner, the Chinese-linked firm, Bytedance.

Read more: TikTok to ban teenagers from using beauty filters over mental health concerns

Read more: Telegram to work with internet watchdog on child sexual abuse material crackdown

Ministers are eyeing a return to Tiktok.
Ministers are eyeing a return to Tiktok. Picture: Getty

No10 Downing Street has a TikTok account - but it hasn't been used since Boris Johnson was prime minister.

Now several sources have told LBC that getting the Government on TikTok is on the cards.

It was used successfully as part of a £160,000 Cabinet Office campaign to pump out messages in a bid to quell the unrest - warning people they faced prison time for joining.

Officials are setting up a flashy New Media Unit working between Downing Street and the Cabinet Office, to use influencers to target younger voters.

One source said: “It’s been kept under consideration. It’s not totally banned, but you do need permission, as it were.

“Any changes we could make wouldn’t be sweeping ones.”

Another added: "We used it in the riots already, and we’re constantly discussing how to reach people better."

Former Twitter VP weighs in on social media 'misinformation'

However, it's understood the changes won't see the ban on downloading it onto government phones be lifted.

The Cabinet Office paid for adverts on TikTok and other forms of social media in a £160,000 bid to quell unrest and stamp down disinformation over the summer.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer plans a stronger relationship with China - and plans a visit there next year to boost trade and working together on climate change.

But Tory MPs and security experts have warned of the risks of cosying up to the rogue state.

Sir Keir Starmer plans a stronger relationship with China.
Sir Keir Starmer plans a stronger relationship with China. Picture: Alamy

TikTok is now the fourth largest social media platform in the UK after YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, Ofcom said last week.

Three in four online 18 - 24 year olds used TikTok in May, spending nearly an hour scrolling, but no government departments are allowed to formally use it to push out messages or announcements.

Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter, is one of the government's main social media platforms - but daily users have dropped from 26.5m in 2022 when Mr Musk bought the company to 22.2m this year.

Critics say the platform is riddled with harmful content and is putting kids at risk.

TikTok (22%) and YouTube (13%) are the services where teen users were most likely to encounter a potential harm, Ofcom say.

The government has been approached for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte

Second impeachment complaint filed against Philippine Vice President Duterte

A Chinese coast guard vessel fires a powerful water cannon on a Philippine bureau of fisheries vessel near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea

Philippines: China coast guard blasts water cannon and sideswipes patrol vessel

Woodbridge in Suffolk has been named the happiest place to live for 2024

Revealed: Full list of Britain’s ‘happiest places to live’ in 2024

Lisa Welford (L), best friend of Claudia Lawrence, was murdered by her abusive ex

Childhood best friend of missing chef Claudia Lawrence murdered 14 years after her disappearance

Jasleen Kaur's exhibition included a vintage Ford Escort covered in a giant doily

Scottish artist Jasleen Kaur wins Turner Prize 2024 after putting giant doily on Ford Escort

Great Christmas pie hunt ends after police recover stolen van containing £25,000 of Michelin-starred chef's pastries

Great Christmas pie hunt ends after police recover stolen van containing £25,000 of Michelin-starred chef's pastries

Members of main opposition Democratic Party shout slogans during a rally against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the National Assembly in Seoul,

Explainer: What events led to chaotic scenes in South Korea?

Exclusive
‘We’re paying for a flat that doesn’t exist’: Leaseholders fury as Dagenham fire block demolished

‘We’re paying for a flat that doesn’t exist’: Leaseholders fury as Dagenham fire block demolished

British indie band Sports Team's robbed at gunpoint on first day of US tour

'They can't take our ability to play rock songs': British indie band Sports Team robbed at gunpoint on first day of US tour
Teacher dies after contracting rabies from bat which bit her while teaching in classroom

Teacher dies after contracting rabies from bat which bit her while teaching in classroom

South Korea Martial Law

South Korea’s opposition parties submit motion to impeach president Yoon

Motion to impeach South Korean President Yoon submitted by opposition lawmakers after imposing martial law

Motion to impeach South Korean President Yoon submitted by opposition lawmakers after imposing martial law

Fearne Cotton to undergo surgery following jaw tumour diagnosis

Fearne Cotton reveals she's set to undergo surgery following jaw tumour diagnosis

South Korea Martial Law

South Korea’s leader urged to resign or face impeachment over martial law decree

Missing Woman-Sinkhole Search

Search extends into night for US woman who may have fallen into sinkhole

Lucy Letby is Britain's most prolific child serial killer

Killer nurse Lucy Letby questioned from prison over deaths of more babies at two hospitals

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Western Railway will become the first train line to be transferred into public ownership

South Western Railway to become first train operator nationalised in major Labour shake-up

The top of a sinkhole in the village of Marguerite, Pennsylvania., where rescuers were searching for a woman who disappeared

Authorities fear woman was swallowed by sinkhole while looking for her cat

The Amir Of The State Of Qatar State Visit To The United Kingdom

David and Victoria Beckham join royals at glitzy palace banquet for Qatari state visit

Donald Trump appears in court for his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024

Donald Trump files motion to dismiss hush money case, citing election victory and Hunter Biden pardon
British Steel could be nationalised.

British Steel 'facing nationalisation' if rescue plan fails

Police officers stand guard in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea

South Korean president says he will lift martial law after legislators’ vote

Amine Bentaib, 30, targeted Christopher Harris for his Rolex Yacht-Master

Moment granddad fights off muggers attempting to steal his Rolex watch

The South Korean parliament has voted to block the martial law declaration

South Korean President lifts martial law hours after MPs voted to block military measures

James May has spoken to LBC about the new Jaguar.

James May says 'Barbie pink' Jaguar is not 'radical enough' as iconic car company defends rebrand
Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones in a scene from The Brutalist

The Brutalist and Adrien Brody among New York Film Critics Circle Awards winners

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Lady Gabriella Windsor and husband Thomas Kingston (pictured at Royal Ascot in 2019)

Lady Gabriella Kingston calls for medication warning after inquest hears husband Thomas Windsor took his own life
Queen Camilla arrives at Buckingham Palace

Queen reveals chest infection was pneumonia that left her with ‘lingering’ side-effects including fatigue
The Prince and Princess of Wales played a key role for the visit of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher

Princess of Wales welcomes Emir of Qatar on state visit as she returns to official duties after cancer treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News