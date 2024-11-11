I'm A Celeb 2024 line-up confirmed: Full list of stars entering the jungle including Coleen Rooney and Tulisa

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full line-up confirmed with days to go until new series. Picture: ITV

By Flaminia Luck

After much speculation—and photos capturing some familiar faces arriving in Australia—the 2024 line-up for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has been officially confirmed.

This new group of celebrity campmates will be heading Down Under, joining the show’s hosts and crew for the three-week series in the jungle.

The 2024 season of the popular ITV reality show premieres on Sunday, November 17, at 9 pm, kicking off with a 105-minute special.

It will air nightly (except Saturdays) until the finale on December 8.

Some of the stars include Wagatha Christie herself Coleen Rooney and former N-Dubz star and ex-X Factor Judge Tulisa.

Rooney at a England vs Iceland match. Picture: Alamy

Among the fresh set of celebs entering the jungle will also be dancer Oti Mabuse, TikTok star GK Barry and Loose Women's Jane Moore.

The group of 10 will spend up to three weeks taking on Bushtucker trials in Australia as they leave behind their luxuries in a bid to be crowned this year’s King or Queen of the jungle.

Here is the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2024 line-up in full:

Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall

Dancer and Dancing on Ice judge Oti Mabuse

TikTok and Loose Women star GK Barry

N-Dubz star Tulisa

McFly's Danny Jones

WAG Coleen Rooney

BBC Radio 1 DJ Melvin Odoom

Loose Women's Jane Moore

Former boxer Barry McGuigan

Radio presenter Dean McCullough

Tulisa Contostavlos will be heading to the jungle. Picture: Getty

Notably absent from this year's lineup so far are former Love Island star Maura Higgins and broadcaster Reverend Richard Coles, who are both anticipated to join the jungle later in the season.

Last year, TV personality Sam Thompson claimed the title of King of the Jungle, winning over viewers with his charm and resilience throughout the competition.

Known for his humor and friendly nature, Sam's journey captivated fans, helping him secure the top spot in a memorable season.

Close behind was boxer Tony Bellew. Bellew’s strength, competitive spirit, and vulnerability in the jungle won him significant support, showcasing a different side of the professional fighter as he faced physical and mental challenges in the wild.

The season’s third-place finisher, controversial politician Nigel Farage, was a polarising figure who generated mixed reactions.

His unexpected presence in the jungle and his interactions with other campmates kept audiences intrigued, sparking debates and adding to the season’s dynamic lineup.