Ex-Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan jailed for 18 months for sexually assaulting boy

Imran Ahmad Khan has been jailed for 18 months. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A former Tory MP has been jailed for 18 months for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

Imran Ahmad Khan forced the boy to drink gin and tonic, pushed him on to a bed and asked him to watch pornography before he launched his attack at a house in Staffordshire in January 2008.

The victim was left feeling feeling "scared, vulnerable, numb, shocked and surprised" after Khan touched his feet and legs, and came within a “hair’s breadth” of his private parts.

Now aged 29, he said he was going to sleep in a top bunkbed after a party when the attack happened.

Khan, 48, was 34 at the time. A police report was made after the incident but no further action was taken because the victim did not want to make a formal complaint.

He later submitted one after Khan was elected to represent Wakefield in the 2019 general election.

Sentencing the disgraced MP on Monday, Mr Justice Baker said Khan had shown no remorse.

"The only regret you feel is towards yourself for having found yourself in the predicament you face as a result of your actions some 14 years ago," he said.

Khan has denied sexual assault during his trial, and said he only touched the boy's elbow when he became "extremely upset" following a conversation about sexuality.

He claimed he wanted to be "kind" to the teenager but the ex Tory, who is gay, was found guilty by a jury.

He has already said he will appeal against his conviction, and has resigned his seat.

But he controversially got support from Crispin Blunt, a former justice minister who claimed his ex-colleague did not get a "fair trial".

Blunt then announced he will step down at the next election after backlash at his defence of Khan.

