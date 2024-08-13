Indian YouTuber ‘arrested’ for cooking and eating a peacock

The Indian Peacock is protected by law in India. Picture: Alamy, YouTube

By Henry Moore

A YouTuber has landed himself in hot water after filming himself cooking and eating a peacock, India’s national bird.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Indian Youtuber Kodam Pranay Kumar, who has 277,000 subscribers on the video-sharing platform, is reportedly under investigation for violating peacock protection laws.

Mr Kumer, who hails from Telangana, allegedly uploaded a video titled “traditional peacock curry.”

He quickly removed the video, claiming it was “purely for promotional purposes.”

Read more: Sentencing for rioter who looted Lush while wearing England top delayed over claims he offered prison officer his autograph

Superintendent of police for the Rajanna-Sircilla district, Akhil Mahajan, said: “A case has been registered under the relevant laws, and the strictest action will be taken against him and anyone else involved in such activities.”

He added: “He (Kumar) will also be remanded.”

An Indian Peafowl. Picture: Getty

Mr Kumer was detained under the Wildlife Protection Act after forest officials visited his village, India Today reports.

The Wildlife Protection Act prohibits hunting, capturing or harming the beloved birds.

It has yet to be determined how Mr Kumer got his hands on the highly-protected bird.

Officers found meat, which he claimed to be chicken, in his home.

The substance has been sent for testing.

The video, which was reportedly a bid to attract more views to his channel, was met with widespread condemnation on social media.

"Social media users condemned the video, accusing Kumar of promoting illegal wildlife consumption and disrespecting a national symbol,” the Times of India said.

The Indian peacock, known for its stunning blue colour and large wingspan, is beloved throughout the country.

Recent decades have seen its numbers drastically decline, as climate change and rapid urbanisation destroy the bird’s natural habitats.