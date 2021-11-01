Truss: Insulate Britain are not heroes and give environmentalism 'a bad name'

1 November 2021, 09:47

By Sophie Barnett

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has hit out at Insulate Britain and Extinction Rebellion, claiming the disruptive protesters are "not the heroes" of environmentalism but instead give the movement a "bad name".

The recently-appointed foreign secretary was quizzed on LBC after Greta Thunberg said it is acceptable to "hack" people off during eco-protests, as long as no one gets hurt.

"I don't agree with Greta Thunberg at all about that," the minister told Nick on Monday.

"The fact is these people, like Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain, who disrupt people going to work, who disrupt our lives, are not the heroes of the environmental movement, it's actually the people who work in places like Derbyshire developing small, modular nuclear reactors to help clean energy.

"It's these people who we should be supporting and I deprecate those who try and stop other people going to work, who disrupt everyday life in Britain.

"They are not helping, they are just giving environmentalism a bad name."

Read more: ‘Irresponsible crusties’: Boris Johnson lays into eco protesters bringing misery to roads

Read more: Govt secures first nationwide injunction against 'reckless and disruptive' eco mob

In recent weeks, activists from Insulate Britain have caused misery for drivers during rush-hour as they blocked the M25, the entrance to the port of Dover, and a number of other key routes.

Protesters have glued themselves to the road in order to stop traffic and have clashed with furious drivers, as they called on the government to take action and insulate Britain's homes.

Last week, the government took out a nationwide injunction against protesters, which means those who breach the ban will be in contempt of court and at risk of imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.

However, protesters have returned to the roads in breach of the injunctions taken out against them.

The discussion about the two protest groups comes ahead of the COP26 summit, where world leaders will come together to discuss their actions to address the climate crisis.

Mrs Truss, who is also the minister for women and equalities, said the summit should see "more commitments from countries" to reduce their carbon emissions by 2030.

"We should see more financial commitments about how we are going to help reforestation across the world where forests have been chopped down. We are going to see more commitments to see how we can help smaller countries adapt to climate change and put in necessary measures."

The Prime Minister and Sir David Attenborough will be among those delivering speeches at COP26's opening ceremony this afternoon.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Live
Prince Charles, Boris Johnson, and Sir David Attenborough will deliver their opening speeches from 12pm.

Watch live: PM, Prince Charles and David Attenborough deliver COP26 opening speeches

More than 60 books and articles are said to be featured on the list

Civil servants handed reading list to help them 'confront their privilege'

Paul O'Dwyer was pronounced dead on the banks of the Cleddau river.

Tributes paid to ex-soldier who gave his life trying to save paddleboarders

Ed Miliband said COP26 should embarrass world leaders into action

Ed Miliband: COP26 needs to be a 'global embarrassment mechanism'

Jes Staley, the boss of Barclays, has stepped down from his role following an inquiry into his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Barclays boss Jes Staley quits after inquiry into links with Jeffrey Epstein

The post-Brexit fishing licences dispute continues between France and the UK.

Fishing row: France will toughen port and border checks unless UK makes 'significant move'

Sadiq Khan has urged Londoners to get their booster as soon as they are

Booster jabs now offered without appointments in England

Boris Johnson will tell leaders to take real action instead of just talking about the climate crisis

Climate at 'one minute to midnight,' says PM - but China, Russia and Brazil snub COP26

Jen Psaki has tested positive for Covid, but says she has not seen the President in person since Tuesday

Biden's press secretary tests positive for Covid after deciding not to attend COP26

Police arrest a suspect following the attack on a Tokyo train

Man dressed as 'Joker' injures 17 in Tokyo knife and arson attack

The scene of the train crash this morning

13 people taken to hospital after Salisbury train crash

The UN Secretary-General made the comments ahead of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

UN Secretary-General: Climate hopes 'unfulfilled but not buried'

The first day of COP26 saw protests, speeches and travel problems

Analysis: What we know from day one of COP26

Hundreds of people have had their journey to COP26 disrupted, with some resorting to last-minute flights

'Ridiculous': People 'ironically' forced to fly to COP26 due to extreme weather

The PM warned that as things stand, the world will not keep the target of allowing a maximum of 1.5C of warming.

PM warns of climate crisis: 'If Glasgow fails, the whole thing fails'

Pictures of extreme weather have emerged from around the UK, including on UK coasts.

Tornadoes may be responsible for weekend weather chaos

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fishing rights have been a hot topic of debate between the two nations since before the 2016 Brexit referendum.

UK denies fishing rights row is resolved and puts pressure on France to 'withdraw threats'
Severe disruption has led to National Rail telling people not to travel

Cop26 visitors 'book domestic flights' for climate talks after Euston trains cancelled
Boris Johnson and Prince Charles have warned of the consequences of failing to take action on the climate

'Cop26 is the last hope to save our precious planet' as UK takes centre stage
Nine people have been arrested in connection with a street brawl

Nine arrested after five men stabbed in street brawl

The air ambulance was tasked to help the rescue efforts

'Heartbreaking': Three people die after paddleboarders get into trouble in river
Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron have been told to put fishing arguments to one side for Cop26

Forget 'trivial' fishing row or risk ruining crucial Cop26 talks, Boris and Macron told
Kamran Khalid

Boy, 15, charged with stabbing murder of man in East London

The South Central Ambulance Service has declared a critical incident

Ambulance service in England declares critical incident amid 'extreme pressures'
Parts of the UK have already seen flooding over recent days, with more heavy rain forecast

Heavy rain deluges UK with warnings in place and more flooding expected
Boris Johnson has said he hopes COP26 will be the "beginning of the end" of global warming

PM: COP26 is 'world's moment of truth' and leaders must 'seize the moment'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate-call on the private sector

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate call on the private sector
Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy
'What frightens you about a united Ireland?' Andrew Castle quizzes DUP leader

'What frightens you about a united Ireland?' Andrew Castle quizzes DUP leader
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 31/10 | Watch again

David Lammy: Ban smartphone use in schools

David Lammy: Ban smartphone use in schools

Trump was 'absolutely charming', Dame Joan Collins tells LBC

Trump was 'absolutely charming', Dame Joan Collins tells LBC

'Keep your eye on the benefits': Ex-TfL chief backs Crossrail amid £150m funding gap

Ex-TfL chief operating officer backs Crossrail as MPs warn of £150m funding gap
'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation
Caller declares personal 'trade war' on France

'I'm not giving Macron my money!' Caller declares a personal 'trade war' on France

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police