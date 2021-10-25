Breaking News

Govt secures first nationwide injunction against disruptive eco mob

Eco protesters have caused travel disruption on the M25 and on key roads in London in recent weeks. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The Government has secured its first nationwide injunction against eco protesters who cause disruption on any key roads in England, after Insulate Britain brought traffic in London and Canary Wharf to a standstill on Monday.

The High Court granted the interim injunction on Monday following an application from National Highways.

Those who breach the injunction will be in contempt of court and at risk of imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.

The interim injunction comes as nine protesters face High Court proceedings for breaching other injunctions issued on key motorways such as the M25.

Read more: Dozens of arrests as eco mob returns to block busy London road

Read more: Eco mob returns for half term disruption as first activists face court cases

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said they are "making use of every avenue of existing law to try to prevent the continued life-endangering action being carried out by Insulate Britain".

Mr Shapps said the protests have caused "intolerable disruption to motorists’ lives and livelihoods".

"This new interim injunction will ban activities that obstruct motorways and major A roads across the entire country," he said.

“On top of the immediate measures we’re taking, the long term solution lies in the changes to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill which were set out by the Home Secretary, giving additional powers against disruptive protests which target critical national infrastructure. This includes unlimited fines & prison sentences of up to 6 months for obstructing highways.”

The new injunction bans activities that obstruct traffic and prevent access to 4,300 miles of motorways and major A roads.

It also bans activities which cause damage to the road surface and infrastructure and prohibits activists from gluing themselves to the road or abandoning their vehicles. Anyone who breaches this injunction faces imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.

Activists found in contempt of court may also be forced to repay the costs of their case.

The latest interim injunction was granted in addition to three earlier injunctions including one covering the M25.

This story is being updated