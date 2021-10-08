Exclusive

Furious mum blasts ‘selfish’ eco-mob for making daughter late to school

By Sophie Barnett

A furious mum was filmed shouting at Insulate Britain protesters blockading the M25, calling them "a disgrace" for making her daughter late to school and "messing with children's education".

The angry motorist was one of thousands of drivers held up in queues on the M25 during rush-hour on Friday, after activists from Insulate Britain blocked the motorway in the group's latest protest.

The female driver was filmed shouting at the eco-mob: "It’s backing up, all because all you care about is insulating houses.

"My daughter is late to school. You are messing with children’s education because you are selfish.

"I hope you got that on camera."

Asked by an LBC reporter what she thought about the protesters, the female driver replied: “I think it’s a disgrace, an absolute disgrace.”

The eco protesters targeted junction 25 of the motorway, near Waltham Cross, shortly after 8am.

Another group - of around 15 protesters - caused the Old Street roundabout in central London to come to a standstill.

A small group sat in the road on one of the roundabout's exits, causing traffic to back up quickly and causing travel disruption in the capital.

At Waltham Cross, protesters scuffled with police who were waiting for them at the scene.

Officers tried to drag the protesters away but were overwhelmed by their numbers and some managed to block the road, causing disruption to drivers. Some glued themselves to the road but police managed to remove them before 10am.

The Metropolitan Police said it had made a number of arrests at Old Street and the M25.

It is the twelfth time that Insulate Britain have disrupted motorways and A roads. Today's protest on the M25 was in breach of a court injunction.

Tracey Mallagan from Insulate Britain said: “If governments don’t act soon to reduce emissions, we face a terrifying situation. We won’t be worrying about shortages of pasta or loo rolls because law and order breaks down pretty quickly when there is not enough food to go round.

"The government won’t be wondering if there are enough hospital beds or ventilators, but whether there are enough people left to bury the dead.

"The government is destroying our country. Boris Johnson should be taken to court for treason. Our flesh and blood are being tossed aside as expendable."