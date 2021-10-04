Motorist pleads with 'selfish' eco-protesters to allow her to reach mother in hospital

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a desperate motorist pleaded with eco protesters to move so she could get to her mother in an ambulance on the way to hospital.

The exchange has come as Insulate Britain protesters caused chaos during Monday's rush hour by blocking Blackwall Tunnel, Hangar Lane, Arnos Grove and Wandsworth Bridge.

At least 38 people have been arrested, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The motorist was speaking to Insulate Britain activists blocking the entrance to the Blackwall Tunnel.

While speaking to the eco-protesters about her mother, she exclaimed: "She's in the ambulance. She's going to the hospital in Canterbury. Do you think I'm stupid?"

She also said to them: "How can you be so selfish? This is so selfish."

The motorist later crouched where the eco-protesters were gathered in the road and said to them: "We all believe on what you're doing but i just need to get to my mum... everybody agrees with you."