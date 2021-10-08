Eco mob target Old Street roundabout in latest disruptive rush hour protest

Insulate Britain protested at Old Street roundabout. Picture: Global

By Asher McShane

Eco protesters from climate group Insulate Britain targeted busy Old Street roundabout in London in their latest disruptive protest.

The group blocked rush hour traffic, sparking more fury from motorists. A small group of around 15 protesters sat in the road on one of the roundabout's exits, causing traffic to back up quickly.

The A5201 Westbound at the junction of City Road was blocked due to the protest.

Earlier this week LBC watched Insulate Britain as they blocked a woman from visiting her mother who was being rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

At the Blackwall Tunnel in east London, LBC captured the moment a woman stuck in the traffic tearfully clashed with protesters as they blocked her journey.

Amid blaring horns from dozens of other angry motorists, she told them: "She's in the ambulance, she's going to the hospital in Canterbury, do you think I'm stupid?

"I need to go to the hospital, please let me pass. This isn't OK ... How can you be so selfish?"

This story is being updated