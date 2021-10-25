James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage

25 October 2021, 12:52 | Updated: 25 October 2021, 13:00

By Seán Hickey

'Don't mention the real ambulances! Here's a theoretical ambulance that may at some unspecified point in the future suffer a theoretical problem!'

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Climate action group Insulate Britain took to the streets of London today, bringing traffic to a standstill at a busy junction in the centre of the capital.

James O'Brien read out a text on the issue which got him thinking.

Read more: Eco mob returns for half term disruption as first activists face court cases

George wrote "there's no one blocking more ambulances than this government, why aren't these people raging at Boris Johnson?"

Read more: NHS to receive £6bn in Budget to help clear backlog in England

James then argued that Insulate Britain protests have been "inflated to epic proportions by the media", but recent images of queues of ambulances outside hospitals across the country don't get as much coverage.

He was baffled that "the actual failure of ambulances to get their patients into hospitals because hospitals are full is hardly being reported at all."

Read more: LBC Views: Insulate Britain activists really want to go to prison

James then asked listeners to wonder "why are you being encouraged to get angry about the theoretical ambulance not being able to get to the hospital than you are about the real ambulances queuing up outside hospitals because of the state inside?"

Read more: Watch: Angry driver ties up Insulate Britain protester with his own banner

"Who is it that's manipulated you into that particular position?" He claimed that right-wing media were looking to deflect from how the NHS is being set up to fail by demonising another group.

"Don't mention the real ambulances! Here's a theoretical ambulance that may at some unspecified point in the future suffer a theoretical problem.

Read more: Ambulance crashes into car trying to get past long fuel queue

"Don't mention the real ambulances outside the real hospitals full of real patients who can't get into real beds!"

He poked fun at listeners that think he goes too far from time to time in his wonderings: "You sit there and you think 'James is exaggerating' but there you go, there it is."

"What does the right-wing media tell you to get cross about? the theoretical ambulances."

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'If not cancel culture, what're you going to call it?': James O'Brien points out 'problem' with Online Harms Bill

James O'Brien points out the 'problem' with the Online Harms Bill

'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss

'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss

Caller explains powerful escape from far-right because of James O'Brien's show

James O'Brien caller's powerful escape from Covid conspiracy rabbit hole

James O'Brien callers heap praise MPs for service to communities

James O'Brien callers heap praise on MPs for service to communities

James O'Brien's provocative reaction to Eton Covid clampdown

James O'Brien's powerful reaction to Eton's Covid lockdown

LBC listeners just had to react to Daryl's call

The moving James O'Brien call listeners said brought tears to their eyes

James O'Brien: 'What on earth is wrong with gender-neutral gear?'

James O'Brien: 'What on earth is wrong with gender-neutral gear?'

The GP was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Shouting, screaming, spitting!': GP explains shocking daily abuse he faces

James O'Brien reflects on moment his view on slaver statues changed

James O'Brien reflects on the moment his view on slaver statues changed

The caller was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

Caller explains stark reality he faces due to Universal Credit cut

James O'Brien: 'Project Fear is reality - now PM claims it's part of the plan'

James O'Brien: 'Project Fear is reality - now PM claims it's part of the plan'

'Liberty of motion': James O'Brien solves post-Brexit worker shortages

'Liberty of motion': James O'Brien solves post-Brexit worker shortages

James O'Brien reacts as ex-Brexit Secretary blames industry for driver shortage

James O'Brien reacts as ex-Brexit Secretary blames driver shortage on industry

'What should a woman do?' James O'Brien demands 'serious' advice following Sarah Everard trial

James O'Brien demands 'serious' advice for women following Sarah Everard trial

A female police officer said people should consider calling 999 if approached by a lone person claiming to be an officer

Met Police: Run away and call 999 if you feel in danger when stopped by lone 'officer'

James O'Brien wonders why Brits aren't outraged by fuel panic-buyers

James O'Brien wonders why Brits aren't outraged by fuel panic-buyers

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

'The market is going back to Europe': Turkey farmer explains crisis to James O'Brien

'The market is going back to Europe': Turkey farmer explains crisis to James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts to petrol driver crisis as PM warns against panic buying

James O'Brien reacts to lorry driver shortage as PM warns against panic buying

James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show

James O'Brien's penny drop moment on passion and protest

'This is levelling down': Universal credit caller hits out at benefit cut

'This is levelling down': Universal Credit recipient hits out at benefit cut

James O'Brien: 'How are Covid naysayers opposed to both masks and jabs?'

James O'Brien: 'How are Covid naysayers opposed to both masks and jabs?'

James O'Brien caller despairs as conspiracist wife won't let kids have Covid jab

James O'Brien caller despairs as conspiracist wife won't let kids have Covid jab

'I'd rather Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets than disrupt commuters': James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien caller would rather 'Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets'

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Gavin Williamson's mix-up of Black sportsmen

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Gavin Williamson's Black sportsmen mix-up

James O'Brien reflected on the issue

James O'Brien's warning on ignoring the fine print on Boris Johnson's care deal

Sadiq Khan hits out at Tory MPs ditching masks, fearing effect on commuters

Sadiq Khan hits out at Tory MPs ditching masks, fearing effect on commuters

James reacted to the reported plans

James O'Brien's take on why the PM is concerned about social care funding

'Daddy keep away from me': Caller tells of daughter 'driven' by Covid conspiracies

'Daddy keep away from me': Caller tells of daughter 'driven' by Covid conspiracies

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'

James O'Brien pondered the issue if masks on public transport

'What's the problem with not wearing a mask on the Tube? What do you lose?'

'Just get jabbed!': LBC's Theo Usherwood opens up about impact Covid has had on him

'I'd give every material possession I own to not have had Covid'

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

The caller said the plans would not make her feel safer

Caller says an 'invisible force' of police outside clubs won't make her feel safer
The caller was speaking about the Commissioner of the Met Police

Caller says Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick 'seems untouchable'
James O'Brien reacts to outcry over "woke" Kew Gardens displaying origins of plants

James O'Brien reacts to outcry over "woke" Kew Gardens displaying origins of plants
'Women should help women': Caller tells James O'Brien how she saved a girl in danger

'Women should help women': Caller tells James O'Brien how she saved a girl in danger
James O'Brien caller explains how men can be less threatening to women at night

James O'Brien caller explains how men can be less threatening to women at night
The caller told James the lasting impact the attack had on her

'I still get afraid of the dark' - Caller explains the lasting impact of being mugged

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz defends Jesy Nelson in 'blackfishing' row

Maajid Nawaz defends Jesy Nelson in 'blackfishing' row

22 hours ago

Post-Brexit New Zealand trade deal 'insignificant', ex-EU representative claims

Post-Brexit New Zealand trade deal 'insignificant', ex-EU representative claims

1 day ago

Ex-prisoner: Raab 'absolutely right' on using prisoners to plug labour shortages

Ex-offender: Raab 'absolutely right' on using prisoners to plug labour shortages

3 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

"What you've got to do is stop the production of plastic," said Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson says 'recycling plastic doesn't work' ahead of COP26
Oxfam withdraws Wonder Woman Bingo from sale following transgender and non-binary complaints

Oxfam axes game celebrating ‘inspirational women’ after transgender staff complain
The National Living Wage is to rise to £9.50, reports say, in a boost for people on low incomes.

National Living Wage 'to be hiked to £9.50'

The Queen is said to be "knackered"

'Knackered' Queen misses church service after hospital stay

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will deliver the budget on Wednesday

Budget 2021: What can we expect from the Chancellor?

The average UK petrol price has reached a record high

'Dark day for drivers' as petrol price reaches record high

A four-week-old baby died in 2017

Pair charged with murdering four-week-old baby

Sajid Javid has said the NHS waiting list “will go up before it goes back down”

'Plan A is the right plan' insists Sajid Javid with cases 'set to plummet'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

The Health Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid pledges 'Christmas is safe' dismissing calls to bring in Plan B