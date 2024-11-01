Israel 'eliminates' one of Hamas' last high-ranking officials

Israel claims to have killed a high-ranking member of Hamas. Picture: IDF, Alamy

By Henry Moore

Israel claims it has eliminated one of the last remaining high-ranking members of Hamas.

The IDF said it eliminated Izz al-Din Kassab, the chief diplomat for Hamas’ political wing.

It comes just weeks after the Israeli Defence Force killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the man behind the October 7 attack.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the IDF said: “Eliminated: Izz al-Din Kassab, Head of National Relations in Hamas’ Political Bureau.

“Kassab was a member of Hamas' political bureau and was responsible for national relations within the organization, overseeing the coordination and connection between Hamas and other terrorist organizations in Gaza.

“Additionally, Kassab was responsible for the organization’s strategic and military relations with other factions in Gaza.

“He held the authority to direct the execution of terrorist attacks against the State of Israel.”

Hamas has not yet confirmed Kassab's death and LBC has been unable to independently verify his killing.

Hamas leader Sinwar was confirmed dead by Israel's foreign minister last month following DNA testing on bodies recovered at the scene.

He died following an Israeli strike on Gaza.

Following Hamas' October 7th attack on Israel, the IDF has killed at least 43,000 people, mostly civilians, in Gaza.

The UN recently warned that every remaining person in Gaza is at risk as Israel continues to bombard the area.

An Israeli strike on a five-storey building where displaced Palestinians were sheltering in northern Gaza killed at least 60 people early on Tuesday, more than half of them women and children, Gaza's health ministry has said.

The dead included a mother and her five children, some of them adults, and a second mother with her six children, according to an initial casualty list provided by the emergency service.

Dr Hossam Abu Safiya, director of the nearby Kamal Adwan Hospital, said it was overwhelmed by the wave of wounded people from the strike.

The Israeli military says it carried out precise strikes targeting Palestinian militants and tried to avoid harming civilians.