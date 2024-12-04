Italy steps up war on Airbnb rentals as key boxes banned amid growing anti-tourism revolt

Italy is banning metal key boxes outside properties. Picture: Getty Images

By Alice Padgett

Italy has introduced a ban on metal key boxes outside rental properties, in the latest clampdown on AirBnb lettings across the country.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Instead of renters collecting the key from a locked box, Airbnb owners will now be required to meet the tourists renting the property in person.

The national head of Italian police, Vittorio Pisani, said that will stop "dangerous people" avoiding the authorise, as some rental accommodations have been "linked to terrorist organisations."

By using Airbnb properties, those looking to evade detection can rent accommodation online, without their documents being checked.

Pisani said: "The need has arisen to implement stringent measures aimed at preventing threats to public order and safety linked to the possible housing of dangerous persons involved in criminal or terrorist organisations."

These metal boxes are often accessible with a key code, which Airbnb property owners can send to the renter beforehand.

Key boxes protected by a numerical code hanging on a front door in Rome. Picture: Getty

Florence banned these key boxes in November, in a step to cut down over-tourism.

A drastic increase in tourists to the city has led to some residents being priced out their homes, as properties get converted into Airbnbs.

In response, many of the key boxes were vandalised, some having red crosses taped across them.

Some residents even used stickers saying 'Let's save Florence so we can live in it'.

Last month, angry locals in Milan graffitied less short lets, more houses for all' on these boxes.

Read more: British indie band Sports Team's robbed at gunpoint on first day of US tour

Read more: James May says 'Barbie pink' Jaguar is not 'radical enough' as iconic car company defends rebrand

People crowd to watch the sunset over Florence. Picture: Getty

Florence's council said that more than 7.8 million people have visited Florence in 2024, so far.

A number that “the city is no longer able to support, without weakening its heritage value and seeing its overall livability compromised."

Italy has recently seen bad behaviour from tourists, as a woman was pictured in Florence climbing onto a replica of Giambologna's Bacchus before kissing the iconic statue.

The blonde woman grinds on the statue leading officials to demand a “zero tolerance” approach to such acts.

“Florence is a city that does not make visitors respect it,” Patrizia Asproni from Confcultura, a cultural heritage organisation said.

“These continuous manifestations of rudeness and incivility occur because everyone feels entitled to do what they want with impunity,'

Meanwhile, police chief Antonella Ranaldi said: “Tourists are welcome, but there must be respect for our monuments, whether they are originals or copies.

The footage of the unnamed woman spread quickly across Italian social media threads, causing outrage.