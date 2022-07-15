Jail water firm bosses for 'appalling' pollution levels, Environment Agency says

15 July 2022, 10:20

Water company bosses should face jail time over pollution
Water company bosses should face jail time over pollution. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Water company bosses should face jail time over "appalling" pollution incidents, the Environment Agency has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Four of England's nine water companies were rated by the agency as "requiring significant improvement" in a fresh report, with two others - Southern and South West Water - being described as "terrible across the board" with a red status.

Northumbrian Water, Severn Trent Water and United Utilities performed more positively and kept four stars.

The scathing report also revealed seven water companies had 62 serious incidents in 2021 – the highest since 2013.

"Serious incidents" reflect an extensive or persistent impact on the environment or people, with red status areas having had at least 42 incidents per 10,000km sewer.

Chairwoman of the Environment Agency Emma Howard Boyd said in a judgment that stricter penalties were needed to stop the water companies releasing sewage into rivers.

"Company directors let this occur and it is simply unacceptable," she said.

"Over the years the public have seen water company executives and investors rewarded handsomely while the environment pays the price.

"The water companies are behaving like this for a simple reason: because they can. We intend to make it too painful for them to continue as they are."

Read more: Chaos at Gatwick as airport 'runs out of water' in another blow for beleaguered passengers

Read more: Fury as nurses 'banned from drinking water or using fans' as heatwave sweeps across UK

Southern Water serves over four million people across Kent, Hampshire and Sussex.

It received a record £90 million fine for deliberately dumping sewage into waterways last year.

However, Ms Boyd suggested the move was no longer effective, with stricter measures needed.

"We would like to see prison sentences for chief executives and board members whose companies are responsible for the most serious incidents," she said.

"We would also like to see company directors being struck off so they cannot simply delete illegal environmental damage from their CV and move on to their next role."

The River Trust's Christine Colvin, told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "We're very concerned about this. We know that the level of health in our rivers at the moment – and our water environment – is really under pressure.

"Water companies along with agriculture are the two big sources of pollution in rivers at the moment.

"Sadly what came about in the report many of us working the sector already know.

"But what was new and strikingly different about it was the tone and the threat of responses - that the Environment Agency are now giving a very clear signal to water companies and their bosses that business as usual cannot continue.

When asked whether bosses should be jailed, Ms Colvin said: "It's a really difficult area."

She added: "I think that it's absolute fair cop. The threat is there for repeated offence of serious pollution incidents.

"I think that the Environment Agency and environmental charities like ourselves have tried absolutely everything in terms of raising awareness, signatures on petitions, we publish our sewage map which shows how widespread the problem is and all of that is still not driving the right behaviour and an urgent response from water companies.

"So yes, I do think that water company bosses should be jailed for repeat offences of these serious pollution incidents."

According to The Times, a spokesman for the environment department said: "This report shows that water companies are ignoring their legal responsibilities.

"Water company chiefs cannot continue to make huge profits whilst polluting our waters.

"We will not tolerate this behaviour and we will take robust action if we don’t see urgent improvements."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
A High Court judge has ruled that doctors can lawfully stop providing life-support treatment

Doctors can switch off life support for Archie Battersbee, High Court rules

Breaking
Paul Urey has died after falling ill, having been detained by pro-Russian separatists

British aid worker Paul Urey dies after being detained by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine

Breaking
Extreme heat is set to hit parts of England next week

Red 'danger to life' warning for Britain's hottest day with 104F temperatures

Liza was killed an attack, with her pram left lying on its side near a blown-up building

Slaughter of the innocent: Girl with Down's Syndrome killed in Putin's latest atrocity

Exclusive
Ollie was punished for taking off his blazer in blistering heat

Boy, 15, punished for taking off blazer in school as Britain battles blistering heatwave

LBC welcomes five of Britain’s top political figures to guest-present its popular mid-morning show next week

Five days of big names: LBC announces guest host week

asdas

Dad who left ex for Ukrainian refugee releases rap as she slaps restraining order on him

Boris Johnson is said to be staunchly against Rishi Sunak taking the keys to No10

'Anyone but Sunak' Boris urges defeated Tory leadership candidates

Lord Frost has urged Kemi Badenoch to step aside amid fears of splitting the vote

Unite the right: Kemi urged to step aside from Tory poll as ERG backs Truss

Paul Richardson was a cover supervisor at Woodham Academy in Newton Aycliffe

Teacher who told pupil 'it's good you're pretty' and kissed another banned from teaching

John Jeffs was fined over his sex act with a Henry hoover

Former pastor, 74, sentenced after performing sex acts on a Henry hoover in a church

Tory leadership contestant Kemi Badenoch has said any racial prejudice she has encountered "is always from the left"

Kemi Badenoch says any racial prejudice she has encountered 'is always from the left'

Donald Trump paid tribute to a 'wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman'

Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump dies aged 73

as

Comedian Rhod Gilbert reveals he is receiving treatment for cancer

asd

'Absolutely no chance': Keir Starmer rules out making a deal with the SNP

Town carnival issues grovelling apology for 'transphobic' float

Town carnival issues grovelling apology after featuring 'transphobic' float

Latest News

See more Latest News

Biden US Mideast

Biden feels Palestinians’ hurt as hope of own state ‘can seem so far away’
FRANCE Widfires 110523

10,000 evacuated as wildfires ravage pine forests in south-west France
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s PM sworn in as interim president after Rajapaksa resigns
Russian invasion of Ukraine

British aid volunteer captured in Ukraine has died, say Russia-backed rebels
French President Emmanuel Macron

Macron: Turn out the lights and brace for Russian gas cut-off
An elephant is hoisted into a transport vehicle at the Liwonde National Park southern Malawi

Malawi moves elephants from overcrowded park to larger one

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee criticises Biden visit to Saudi Arabia
Italian Premier Mario Draghi

Italian Premier Mario Draghi says he will resign

Russia Griner Trial

Russian basketball team boss gives evidence in US athlete’s drugs trial
Italy Glacier Hikers Killed

Italian president rejects Draghi’s offer to resign as premier

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Low income families will receive a direct payment from today

Cost of living payments: When is the £326 due and which households qualify?
Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs
The Agenda: Episode 4 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and Rosena Allin-Khan

The Agenda: Episode 5 - Nick Ferrari, Rosena Allin-Khan and Mark Harper
Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares

Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares
'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs
Tory MP backs Penny Mourdant for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV

Tory MP backs Penny Mordaunt for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV show
Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad

Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad
Charlotte Lynch says someone needs to be held accountable for earth-shattering travel chaos

LBC Views: Someone needs to be held accountable for 'earth-shattering' travel chaos
Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics

Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London