Exclusive

Jail 'won't stop flashers', as offenders '10% more likely to go on to commit more serious sex crime'

1 March 2024, 16:21

Locking up flashers like Wayne Couzens will not help rehabilitate them, a former London prison governor has said
Locking up flashers like Wayne Couzens will not help rehabilitate them, a former London prison governor has said. Picture: Alamy
Charlotte Lynch

By Charlotte Lynch

The former governor of Belmarsh and Brixton prisons has said that jailing flashers will do nothing to stop them committing more serious sex offences when they get out of prison.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Calls are growing for tougher punishments to be imposed on offenders, after it emerged Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens was reported to police for indecent exposure at least eight times before he murdered her.

The chairman of the College of Policing revealed those who commit indecent exposure are 10% more likely to go on to sexually assault someone within three to five years.

But Professor John Podmore said that locking up people who expose themselves on a ward with other sex offenders will only make them "worse", leaving them free to "groom each other".

Read more: Person who allowed Wayne Couzens to be employed ‘has to be for the chopping block’, Jess Phillips tells LBC

Read more: Killer cop Wayne Couzens reported to police eight times prior to the killing of Sarah Everard

Sangita Myska discusses how 'flashing' is a 'gateway to much more violent behaviour'

He told LBC: "Chances are they will be two to a cell with another sex offender, and they will be grooming each other, persuading each other that what they do, how they behave and how they react towards women and children is the norm. They will be getting worse".

Professor Podmore, who took HMP Brixton from being Britain's worst performing prison to being its most improved, said that tougher punishments would only "delay further serious offending", because "the vast majority, all but a handful, will be coming out [of prison]."

He said tougher sentences would only work alongside intervention programmes in prisons which "at the moment, just isn't happening".

Chief Constable Andy Marsh, the chairman of the College of Policing, told reporters the criminal justice system "doesn't take indecent exposure seriously enough" following the publication of the Angiolini Inquiry's first report in to how a serving police officer kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard in March 2021.

Police officer: 'Special place in hell' for Carrick and Couzens

The inquiry found there was “no doubt” a failure to properly investigate a report of flashing linked to Couzens in June 2015 was a missed opportunity to stop him. In her recommendations, Lady Eilish Angiolini KC called for a fundamental change to the police response to indecent exposure.

Chief Constable Marsh said unpublished research he had presented to the inquiry showed men who commit indecent exposure were between 5-10% more likely to commit a further more serious sexual offence within 3-5 years.

Mr Marsh said the revelation that Couzens was not identified as a suspect in 2015, despite his car registration being provided to police, "rings alarm bells" and said he was "determined" to review investigations guidance "to make sure we put a finer focus on this."

"The car should have been checked and the suspect should have been spoken to", he said.

Wayne Couzens
Wayne Couzens. Picture: Alamy

"Had we known the suspect was a serving police officer, he would not have been a serving police officer any longer - so he wouldn't have had the opportunity as a police officer to commit this hideous crime".

Home Secretary James Cleverly will meet with the mother of murdered student Libby Squire to discuss indecent exposure, whose killer had previously committed a string of sex crimes.

Lisa Squire claimed indecent exposure was "endemic", as she called for police officers to be fired for indecently exposing themselves, and suspended while investigations took place.

She told Tom Swarbrick on LBC: "I think it's always been seen as a lower level offence. And I don't think historically police have taken it seriously. And the criminal justice system has not taken it seriously either."

Some campaigners are concerned that plans announced by the Home Secretary to automatically suspend police officers who've been charged with the most serious crimes don't go far enough.

Mr Cleverly announced automatic suspension for those charged with indictable offences, which are heard in front of a jury.

It will still be left open to chief constables to decide what to do if an officer is accused of indecent exposure, because they are not indictable-only crimes.

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper slammed the action as "not good enough".

She told Tom: "If there's a police investigation launched into an officer involving any kind of domestic abuse or sexual offences, they should be automatically suspended.

"What the Home Secretary suggested [on Thursday] was that they would only be suspended if they were charged. That is not good enough at the point of investigation, they need to be suspended."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The children killed in Bristol have been pictured.

Woman sectioned under Mental Health Act after murder arrest for three children found stabbed to death in Bristol

Musk Vs OpenAI

Elon Musk sues OpenAI and its chief over ‘betrayal of goal to benefit humanity’

Christian Horner has been cleared of inappropriate behaviour

Geri Halliwell 'flies out to Bahrain' to meet husband Christian Horner after F1 boss is cleared in Red Bull probe

Brueckner appeared in court on Friday.

Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner 'worked in hotels around resort where Brit child went missing'

Navalny was buried on Friday

'Russia without Putin': Defiant chant sung by crowd of thousands as Alexei Navalny's funeral held in Moscow

Israel Palestinians

Condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza grows after dozens die waiting for aid

Bangladesh Fire

Bangladesh shopping centre that caught fire killing 46 ‘had no emergency exits’

Iran Election

Question marks over turnout as Iran heads to the polls

APTOPIX Russia Navalny Funeral

Hundreds gather in Moscow for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s funeral

Thomas Kingston was found dead with a catastrophic head injury

Lady Gabriella Kingston's husband Thomas died of 'traumatic head wound' with gun found at parents' Cotswolds home

Haiti Violence

Gunfire paralyses Haiti’s capital as gang leader threatens police chief

George Galloway

George Galloway probably has only a few months to make a mark - but is likely to cause a headache for Keir Starmer

APTOPIX Vatican Pope

Concerns for Pope’s health as he asks aide to read out his speech

The house was originally won as part of an Omaze prize draw

'Jaw-dropping' Devon mansion worth £2m won in prize draw up for sale five months on for a quarter of a million more

A Typhoon T1 of the Royal Air Force

'Like scrapping Spitfires before Battle of Britain': Fury as RAF axes 30 Typhoon jets that could protect UK from Putin

Trump Classified Documents

Judge in Trump’s classified documents case expected to set trial date

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Keir Starmer hit out at George Galloway after Labour lost the Rochdale by-election

‘Galloway only won because Labour didn’t stand’: Keir Starmer vows to fight back in Rochdale at general election
Marcus Osborne (left), Katie Higton (top right), Steven Harnett (bottom right)

Man, 35, who murdered ex-partner and boyfriend days after being released given whole life order
Finland President Inauguration

Joining Nato was ‘final step’ into Western community, new Finnish president says

The coffin containing the body of Alexei Navalny has been carried into church as his funeral begins.

Alexei Navalny’s body arrives at Moscow church for funeral amid police ring of steel with snipers on roofs
The Fashion Awards 2019 – London

India’s richest man brings Rihanna and 1,200 guests to party for his son

Two hundred Euro banknotes before the European flag

European inflation eases to 2.6% as energy prices fall

George Galloway's Rochdale victory might be a minor historical detail, yet the Israel/Gaza conflict could continue to impact Labour's electoral performance.

George Galloway's Rochdale victory might be a minor historical detail, but the Israel/Gaza conflict could still hurt Labour
Anne Whitfield has died aged 85

White Christmas star Anne Whitfield dies aged 85

Snow could hit later this week

Met Office reveals exact date snow to hit this month in late winter blast

The man rushed down the street in West London on fire before bystanders managed to extinguish the flames

Man rushes down London street with jumper on fire before shocked onlookers rush to his aid

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kensington Palace issued a statement addressing well-wishers' concerns.

Kensington Palace issues fresh statement on Kate’s health following concerns amid speculation
Prince William has visited a London synagogue

Holocaust survivor tells William she misses Kate 'so much', as prince handed flowers for his wife on synagogue trip
Prince William has visited a London synagogue

Prince William returns to work as he shares emotional message from him and Kate on rise in anti-Semitism

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit