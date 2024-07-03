Jay Slater's dad breaks silence with heartbreaking question about whereabouts of missing teenage son

3 July 2024, 18:29 | Updated: 3 July 2024, 18:58

x
Jay Slater's dad has spoken out following the search being called off. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The father of missing teenager Jay Slater has spoken out after spending two hours hiking through the ravine where his son's phone last 'pinged' more than two weeks ago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 19-year-old has been missing in Tenerife since June 17.

Mr Slater has revealed he is "baffled" by the disappearance.

"Why did two grown men take a young boy to a valley to a bed and breakfast?" he said.

He said: "You just don't disappear. It's just ridiculous that somebody can just disappear.

"He's a young boy, he's fit. He's fitter than us all put together. He's played football all his life, he's fit as a flea.

"You just don't disappear. I don't know... it's just a mystery... it's baffling."

The search for Slater has been going on for 12 days with fruitless results in spite of help from a helicopter, drones and a unit of dogs
The official search for Jay Slater now ended. Picture: Alamy

The father of the 19-year-old from Lancashire spoke just hours after it was claimed Jay was scared when leaving the remote holiday rental in the village of Masca - 20 miles from his accommodation.

He allegedly told pals he couldn't return to it.

Read more: Inside the Tenerife Airbnb where missing teenager Jay Slater stayed before going missing

Jay Slater has been missing since last Monday
Jay Slater has been missing since 17 June. Picture: Alamy

Jay Slater from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, travelled to the Canary Islands for a weekend music festival with two friends when he disappeared late on the night of June 16.

He was attending the 'New Rave Generation' (NRG) festival, but chose to stay behind with a group of strangers he had met instead of returning to where he was staying.

After weeks of Spanish police hunting for the teen, his mother confirmed on Tuesday that the land search had been called off.Debbie Duncan said "words cannot describe the pain and agony we are experiencing".

She thanked the Guardia Civil, who she said had "worked tirelessly up in the mountains where Jay's last phone call was traced".

Read more: Lancashire Police still willing to hunt for missing teenager Jay Slater after Spanish authorities end search

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jay Slater's mother has revealed how she will use the money raised to find her son

Jay Slater's mother reveals how she will use £48,000 crowdfunder to support TikTok sleuths in search for missing son

Police are "making enquiries" after Antonya Cooper said she gave her cancer-stricken son a dose of morphine more than 40 years ago

Police 'making enquiries' after mother admits helping end life of terminally ill son 40 years ago

Labour may have to raise inheritance tax, an adviser to Rachel Reeves has warned

Labour may have to hike inheritance tax or raid pensions in 'unpopular' move, Rachel Reeves' adviser admits

Exclusive
Kitson's Butchers, Northallerton High Street

What's in Rishi Sunak's traditional Election Pie, ahead of his possible last supper as Prime Minister?

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said the 'humanoids' had 'come in peace'.

Bizarre moment police pull over ‘UFO’ for traffic offence in ‘out of this world’ encounter

Andy Murray is teaming up with Emma Raducanu for the mixed doubles

Andy Murray teams up with Emma Raducanu for mixed doubles in final Wimbledon appearance

A man who strangled his wife for having an online affair before has been found guilty of murder

Husband who strangled wife and dumped her in river after TikTok affair found guilty of murder

Airline bosses have warned non-EU travellers could face delays at some EU airports due to new post-Brexit rules.

British holidaymakers face EU travel chaos as dozens of airports 'unprepared' for post-Brexit fingerprint rules

The results will be declared through the night

Election night key timings and hour-by-hour guide: When will we know who has won the General Election?

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin have been disqualified from being charity trustees by the Charity Commission

Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore disqualified as charity trustee by Charity Commission

Exclusive
LBC can reveal Tristan Tate, the brother of Andrew Tate, is a key financial supporter of George Galloway

Andrew Tate's brother, Tristan, revealed as key financial supporter of George Galloway

Tourists who urinate in the sea in Marbella are set to face fines

Tourists in Marbella to be fined €750 if they urinate in the sea after strict summer rules approved

To make sure people feel comfortable, Ipsos allows the public to fill in their replica ballot privately as they leave their polling station.

The exit poll: what is it and how does it work?

The flight had to be diverted due to 'contaminated food' on the flight.

Delta Airlines flight forced to make emergency landing at JFK after passengers served ‘contaminated food’

The Conservatives describing a Labour landslide as "likely" is an attempt of "voter suppression", says Sir Keir

Conservative predictions of a Labour 'supermajority' are an attempt at 'voter suppression', Keir Starmer says

A 17-year-old on a school trip died after getting into difficulty off West Wittering beach

Boy, 17, dies during school trip to Sussex beach after ‘getting into difficulty’ in sea

Latest News

See more Latest News

Labour sees inheritance tax as an important way to reduce ‘intergenerational inequality’

Labour should use inheritance tax raid to 'ease intergenerational inequality', says frontbencher Darren Jones
Jay Slater has been missing since June 17

‘Scared’ Jay Slater fled Airbnb after ‘stealing £12k Rolex’, private investigator claims

Conservative cabinet minister Mel Stride has said a Labour landslide victory is “likely”

Labour heading for 'extraordinary' election landslide victory, minister says - as Braverman admits ‘it’s over’
Emily Stokes died after attending the festival.

Teenage girl, 17, dies after being ‘spiked’ at Dreamland festival as family pay tribute to 'kindest person ever'
The law won't apply in the UK

New cars to be fitted with automatic speed limiters across Europe from this week - can they be turned off?
Police at the scene of the accident in Dalston

Man fighting for life after getting trapped under a bus in Hackney

Michael Barrymore has claimed to have “new information” about the death of 31-year-old Stuart Lubbock

Michael Barrymore claims 'new information' about swimming pool death in 2001 could 'bring family peace'
Victims of inmate Linton Weirich (left) have slammed reports he will not face further punishment after he was allegedly filmed having sex with a female guard.

Victims of Wandsworth prison inmate ‘filmed having sex with guard’ slam reports he won't face police investigation
Marine Le Pen's party took 33 percent of the vote in the first round of voting

Over 200 French election candidates quit in attempt to block Marine Le Pen's far-Right National Rally in election
Reform Party leader Nigel Farage poses in the boxing ring during a visit to Clacton-on-Sea, England.

General Election LIVE: Fighting talk from party leaders as Labour reveal they may hike inheritance tax

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves
Princess Anne

Princess Anne breaks silence after being 'kicked in the head by a horse' and hospital stay with concussion
Princess Anne has left hospital where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

Princess Anne leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being injured by horse

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit