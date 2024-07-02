Inside the Tenerife Airbnb where missing teenager Jay Slater stayed before going missing

Jay Slater stayed at the £40-a-night holiday rental near Masca, Tenerife. Picture: Social media/Booking.com

By Flaminia Luck

Authorities in Tenerife have focused their investigation into the disasppearance of Jay Slater on the Airbnb - Casa Abuela Tina - where the missing teenager stayed before vanishing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 19-year-old - who vanished on June 17 - went back to the property in the village of Masca with two mystery British men in the early hours after a rave in Playa de las Americas.

Jay, from from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, left the two bedroom cottage called Casa Abuela Tina at 7.30am and posted two pictures from it on Snapchat, according to the MailOnline.

Despite the search for him being called off on Sunday - two plain-clothes officers were sent to the property at 11am on Tuesday.

A renewed interest in the flat raises questions over the direction of the investigation - and why they would be there.

The £40 per night rental is around 20 miles away from Playa Americas. Picture: Booking.com

One of the bedrooms of the rental near Masca. Picture: Booking.com

According to the website Booking.com the property is situated in Buenavista del Norte, 21 km from Los Gigantes and 34 km from Aqualand.

The property is around 36 km from Golf Las Americas, 37 km from Siam Park and 38 km from Piramide de Arona Convention Centre. It is located 49 km from Golf del Sur.

Taoro Park is 46 km from Casa Abuela Tina en Masca, while Plaza Charco is 46 km from the property.

The nearest airport is Tenerife South Airport, 52 km from the accommodation.

A view of the property's living room. Picture: Booking.com

A view of the property's bathroom. Picture: Booking.com

It provides accommodation with amenities such as free WiFi and a flat-screen TV.

The holiday home features two bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen with kitchenware, a washing machine, and two bathrooms with a hair dryer.

Read more: Keir Starmer criticises 'desperate' row over plan to spend Friday evenings with family if he becomes Prime Minister

Read more: Ed Sheeran brands all areas of London 'sketchy' and warns 'you can get robbed anywhere'

The view of another bedroom. Picture: Booking.com