Ed Sheeran brands all areas of London 'sketchy' and warns 'you can get robbed anywhere'

By Kit Heren

Ed Sheeran has warned that all areas of London are "sketchy" and claimed that people flaunting their wealth "are going to get robbed".

The pop star, who lives on a large country estate in Suffolk and is said to own over 20 properties in London, said people should "just... not do stupid s***" to avoid being robbed in the capital.

Speaking on a podcast, Sheeran was asked to name the most dangerous area of London.

He said in response: "Here? I'd say every area of London. Literally, every area is sketchy.

"I think that you cannot be anywhere. It's not like a segregated city.

"No, I mean the nice areas are sketchy, the bad areas are sketchy, but you just have to not do stupid s***."

Ed Sheeran watches from the stands during the UEFA Euro 2024, round of 16 match at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Picture date: Sunday June 30, 2024. Picture: Alamy

He added: "If you wander around with, I don't know, like a Louis Vuitton duffel bag and a 200 grand watch, you are going to get robbed. But just don't do that."

Sheeran, a football fan, has also sung to the England squad during a private performance at their Euro 2024 base.

In a video posted on TikTok, Sheeran, 33, was shown singing 'The A-Team' for Gareth Southgate's squad and staff after a warm-down session on Monday.

Ipswich fan Sheeran has visited the England squad in the past and attended the dramatic 2-1 round-of-16 victory over Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.

He was pictured in the stand celebrating Jude Bellingham's sensational last-gasp equaliser that kept England in the competition.

He was also pictured on social media with Rio Ferdinand after the game, holding up a trainer with the words "It's Coming Home" written on it.

It was not the first time Sheeran had watched England at the Euros, as he attended the 1-1 draw against Denmark in the group stage.

