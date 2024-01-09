Tributes pour in for 'beloved' Ed Sheeran dancer killed in south London motorbike crash

Lousha Liddell died in a motorcycle crash on January 3
Lousha Liddell died in a motorcycle crash on January 3. Picture: Instagram/Lousha Liddell
Tributes have been pouring in for a "beloved" dancer, who performed on stage at the Brits with Ed Sheeran, after she was killed in a motorcycle crash in south London.

Lousha Liddell was one of two on a motorbike when it crashed with a car in Wandsworth on January 3.

Ms Liddell, 25, was rushed to hospital in an air ambulance but died shortly afterwards, the Metropolitan Police said.

The police added that a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Since her death, tributes have been pouring in, including via a GoFundMe page, which was set up to help fund Ms Liddell's funeral.

The dancer has been described as a "hip-hop luminary" and a "beacon of inspiration" as donations pour into the page, which has already met its £10,000 target.

Paying tribute to her friend, Chilli Sanders said: "In the vibrant world of dance, Lousha was a hip-hop luminary—a 25-year-old dance choreographer and creative director whose artistry transcended the boundaries of movement. 

"With boundless energy, infectious passion, and an innate ability to fuse different dance styles, Lousha had become a beacon of inspiration for those fortunate enough to witness her creations."

Ms Liddell, who started dancing from a young age, was considered to have been a "natural talent" in the dancing community.

"'On 3rd January riding pillion in Garratt Lane SW London on a motorbike tragedy struck. 'A drug-impaired driver careened into Lousha's path, shattering the rhythm of her life," Ms Sanders continued.

"Airlifted to the St Georges hospital, she fought valiantly against the cruel hands of fate, surrounded by the hum of machines and the hushed prayers of those who cherished her."

It is understood Ms Liddell was riding pillion at the time of the crash. The rider of the bike, a man in his 40s, was also taken to hospital, though his condition is unknown.

Ms Liddell's friend Rachel Totti Ali said: "Lousha Liddell from the moment I met you I loved you to bits, followed your journey to university and the amazing accomplishments you've made.

"I'm heartbroken, heartbroken for your beautiful mum Joanna Stokes and your entire family…. I am at a loss you were and will forever be a beautiful soul."

