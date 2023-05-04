Breaking News

Ed Sheeran did not copy Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On when making Thinking Out Loud, court rules

Ed Sheeran has won a copyright case. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Ed Sheeran has won a copyright case after a US court ruled he did not copy Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On when he made Thinking Out Loud.

The British singer denied he stole parts of Gaye's song for his hit single, saying he would end his music career if he lost the case.

The heirs of Gaye's co-write brought the case against Sheeran, Warner Music Group and Sony Music Publishing, wanting money for copyright infringement.

But Sheeran told a lawyer for the claimants: "If I’d done what you're accusing me of doing, I’d be an idiot to stand on stage in front of 25,000 people."

Ed Sheeran won his court case. Picture: Alamy

He discussed what would happen if he lost the case: "If that happens, I'm done, I'm stopping.

"I find it really insulting to devote my whole life to being a performer and a songwriter and have someone diminish it."

His lawyer, Ilene Farkas, said similarities between chord progressions and rhythms were "the letters of the alphabet of music", describing them as the "basic musical building blocks that songwriters now and forever must be free to use".

But Keisha Rice, representing the heirs of Ed Townsend, the co-writer, said the claim was not based on the use of those basic blocks but the way they were put together, describing them as being "uniquely combined".

Marvin Gaye's co-writer's heirs have lost their case. Picture: Alamy

She said Sheeran, one of the best-selling artists ever, who has sold more than 150m records, hoped jurors would be "very, very overwhelmed" by his "commercial success".

Gaye's heirs had previously won a lawsuit against Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams after claiming their 2013 hit Blurred Lines had copied parts of Got To Give It Up.

But the court ruled Sheeran had not copied Gaye's song.

Sheeran said in an interview ahead of his docuseries on Disney+ that he missed his grandmother's funeral because of the trial.

His new album, Subtract, is out on Friday.