Lancashire Police still willing to hunt for missing teenager Jay Slater after Spanish authorities end search

The 19-year-old from Lancashire disappeared two weeks ago in Tenerife. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Lancashire Constabulary have reiterated their offer to help Spanish authorities in their search for missing teenager Jay Slater who disappeared in Tenerife two weeks ago.

The force's "position hasn't changed" - and it remains open to assisting in the search - according to Sky News.

In a previous statement released on 21 June, the force offered to assist the Guarda Civil "to see if they need any additional resources".

In response, the Guarda Civil said they are "satisfied that they have the resources they need".

However, they added "that offer remains open and they will contact us should that position change".

The 19-year-old, from Oswaldtwistle, disappeared at the Mirador de la Cruz de Hilda, near the village of Masca, on June 17.

The search for him was called off on Sunday - but officers have insisted the investigation remains open.

Slater disappeared on June 17 at the Mirador de la Cruz de Hilda, in Masca, Tenerife. Picture: Alamy

Dozens of troops during the search. Picture: Alamy

Lancashire Police's statement from June 21 in full: "First and foremost, our thoughts are with Jay's family at this time.

"They must be going through the most distressing ordeal not knowing what has happened to their loved one.

"We have specialist officers who are continuing to support Jay's family.

"Whilst this case falls outside the jurisdiction of UK policing, we have made an offer of support to the Guardia Civil to see if they need any additional resources.

"They have confirmed that at this time they are satisfied that they have the resources they need, but that offer remains open and they will contact us should that position change.

"Once again, our thoughts remain with Jay's family and friends at this distressing time."

Jay Slater attended the NRG music festival on the island with two friends before his disappearance. Picture: Social media

The apprentice bricklayer disappeared on June 17 at the Mirador de la Cruz de Hilda, near Masca.

Jay attended the NRG music festival on the island with two friends before his disappearance and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the island - which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

The search for him has included help from a helicopter, drones and a unit of dogs specialized in searches in large areas.

The hunt was called off on Sunday after the Civil Guard called for volunteers to join a “massive search” in the Masca area of the island on Saturday.

His parents, Debbie and Warren, spoke to the authorities 24 hours after the search ended in a desperate bid to find out more information.

The Mirror reported that a source close to the family said: "The family want to be sure the police aren't giving up on Jay. "They are in constant contact with them about the case."

The meeting, believed to have taken place over the phone, came as detectives announced they have found no evidence of a crime in relation to the disappearance and instead are treating it as a missing persons inquiry.