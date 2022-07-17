Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck in Las Vegas three months after engagement

Jennifer Lopez has tied the knot with Ben Affleck. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Emma Soteriou

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has married Ben Affleck three months after the pair got engaged for a second time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The couple secured a marriage licence in the US state of Nevada on Saturday.

Clark County Court records showed that Ms Lopez intended to take the name Jennifer Affleck following their nuptials.

County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya, who runs the Marriage Licence Bureau, said: "I can confirm that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez obtained a married licence last night, but their marriage certificate has not yet been filed. The licence is valid up to one year.

"If they have had a ceremony, they join Vegas A-list couples such as Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley and Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward - and the numerous couples who make up the Five Million Love Stories that make Las Vegas the Wedding Capital of the World.

"We wish Mr Affleck and Ms Lopez the same enduring love story."

Ms Lopez later posted a cryptic snap on Twitter, showing off her wedding band.

Read more: Ex-rugby star Ricky Bibey, 40, found dead in Italy hotel room as former clubs pay tribute Read more: Britney Spears' ex-husband arrested after trying to crash her wedding

She first announced her engagement to actor Ben Affleck in April - 18 years after they originally called off their wedding.

She revealed the news in her OnTheJLo newsletter, where she shared a video of herself crying while admiring a huge green engagement ring.

The clip opened with a close-up of the ring before panning up to her face, where she appeared to wipe away tears.

Ms Lopez had teased the "major announcement" with a video on Twitter and Instagram, in which she said: "I have a really exciting and special story to share..." and encouraged people to register for her newsletter.

She also added a diamond ring emoji to her Twitter handle.

The marriage licence comes a year after Ms Lopez, 52, and Mr Affleck, 49, rekindled their romance, following Mr Affleck's split from the actress Ana DeArmas and Ms Lopez's break-up with baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

The Hollywood stars previously began dating in July 2002 and got engaged in November of that year.

They were due to tie the knot in September 2003 but postponed the wedding just days before the ceremony.

They called off their engagement completely in January 2004.

Ms Lopez officially confirmed she was back together with Mr Affleck in an Instagram post for her 52nd birthday, when she shared a picture of them kissing while on a private yacht.