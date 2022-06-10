Britney Spears' ex-husband arrested after trying to crash her wedding

Britney Spears still married her husband Sam Asghari despite ex-husband Jason Alexander (inset, pictured in 2005) attempting to "crash" it. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Britney Spears' former husband has been arrested at her Los Angeles home hours before she was due to marry.

Jason Alexander was arrested after officers from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department responded to a trespassing incident. Images show he had been tackled to the ground by police.

The 40-year-old, who was taken from the pop star's home to a police station, had earlier posted to Instagram, saying he was going to "crash" the wedding.

Phone footage shows him running through the grounds of Spears' home, telling bystanders and security who he is and what he is doing.

Warning: Clip contains strong language

Britney Spears’ ex, Jason Alexander, broke into her house and stormed inside her wedding venue before her wedding ceremony on Instagram Live. pic.twitter.com/tiRbXBoAnJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 9, 2022

The footage, taken hours before the ceremony, shows him entering the home and walking around a hallway. He also manages to get in to a wedding marquis tent where church pew-style seats have been set up.

He tells security that his ex-wife had invited him, and that she is his "first and only" wife.

All the while, he is shadowed by security, who speak into walkie-talkies as they tell him to leave.

He was charged with trespassing, vandalism and two batteries after incidents with security.

Spears and Mr Alexander were childhood friends but their marriage ran for just 55 hours before it got annulled.

The intimate, star-studded wedding between Spears and her partner Sam Asghari still went ahead.

Spears, 40, wore a white Versace gown and arrived in a horse-drawn carriage, before walking down the aisle to I Can't Help Falling in Love With You, sources told The Sun.

The star was engaged to Mr Asghari, a 28-year-old fitness trainer, in September, two months before her controversial conservatorship was ended by a court.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari still wed despite the wedding crasher. Picture: Alamy

People, the American publication, said about 60 guests from the couple's close circle were to attend.

She has been estranged from her family after being placed under the conservatorship in 2008.

That controlled much of her life, and gave her father Jamie wide-ranging powers over her, including her finances. It was brought in amid substance abuse and mental health problems.

Protesters were thrilled when the legal tool was finally ended.

It is the third time Spears has married. She divorced from Mr Alexander in 2004 and Kevin Federline in 2007. She has two children, Sean and Jayden, with Mr Federline.

In May, she announced the loss of her "miracle baby early in the pregnancy".